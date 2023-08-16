CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Kirt D. Raymond; Raymond pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with a peace officer by intentionally and knowingly attempting to cause bodily injury to a peace officer on July 5 of this year. Due to a plea agreement, several other charges, including aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or controlled substances and knowingly possessing THC, were dismissed. Raymond was sentenced to serve in the Wyoming State Department of Corrections for between two and four years with credit for 17 days served. That sentence was subsequently suspended and Raymond was placed on unsupervised probation for three years.
State v. Courtney Ward; The State of Wyoming moved to dismiss a criminal contempt case pending against Ward, which was granted, dismissing the case with prejudice.
State v. Juan L. Marquez Jr; The case against Marquez was transferred to District Court from Park County Circuit Court Aug 9, where he is now waiting to be arraigned.
State v. Steven Shobert; Shobert has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Aug. 18 after his case was transferred to District Court.
