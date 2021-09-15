Oakley Castagne was born Sept. 10, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Kayla Ward and Garrett Castagne of Cody.
She weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces.
Oakley joins sister Evelynn Castagne, 1 1/2.
Grandparents are Tammy Castagne and Ed Castagne, and Leslie Bettcher and Toby Woodward.
Kole Jeffrey Wright was born Sept. 9, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Brook Goodrich and Jeffrey Wright of Powell.
He weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces.
Kole joins sister Kamryn Wright, 3.
Matthew Christopher Doane was born Sept. 11, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Jessica and Dylan Doane of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces.
Matthew joins sibling Jenna, 3.
Grandparents are Valerie Thore, Erika Gukeisen, Christopher Mitchel.
Bodahl Camden Smith was born Sept. 10, 2021 at Cody Regional health to Darcy Renee Smith and Jedediah Mason Smith of Cody.
He weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces.
Grandparents are Dale and Sue Diegel, and Kent and Carol Smith.
Timber Jeffrey Woolridge was born Sept. 7, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Jeff and Bridget Woolridge of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Keith and Lisa Sediel.
Clementine Moxi Blevins was born Sept. 3, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Val Leeper and Joe Blevins of Cody.
She weighed 3 pounds 9 ounces.
Clementine joins sibling Roxi Blevins, 13.
Grandparents are Jicki Brown and Joseph Blevins, Sr.
