8-Track is a 2-year-old Domestic Longhair. It is recommended he goes to a home that already has another cat in it or a kitten be adopted with him. He loves his lickable treats. Zeya is a 3 and a half year old Red Heeler. She is timid at first but is very sweet when she warms up. She has lived with dogs and children before but we recommend a cat free home. She would love to be someone’s walking buddy. Thanks to a generous donor, both adoption fees are free. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110. (PCAS photos)

