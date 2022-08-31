Eliana Joy Martin was born July 6, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Clarissa and Jordan Martin of Cody.
She weighed 7 lbs.
Eliana joins siblings: Jax, 3 and Josey, 2.
Grandparents are Cindy and Bob Martin, and Angel Arenas and Carmen Rodriguez.
Adaline Louella Davis was born July 7, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Ivy Abraham and Kylander Davis of Powell.
She weighed 6 lbs, 8 oz.
Adaline joins brother: Henry, 2.
Grandparents are Patrick and Janna Abraham and Denton and Alta Davis.
Declan Elias Tromble was born July 7, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Mallory Riley and Philip Tromble, Sr. of Powell.
He weighed 7 lbs, 4 oz.
Declan joins siblings: Philip, 15, Therese, 14, Zack, 13, Colton, 13, Jaxon, 10, Eleanor, 9.
Grandparents are Laura and Tim Riley, Jr. and Susan and Vernis Tromble, Jr.
Emma Rose Arnold was born July 10, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Shyla and Lance Arnold of Cody.
She weighed 6 lbs, 6 oz.
Emma joins sister: Nora, 2.
Grandparents are Mike and Diane Arnold and Mike and Gina Coleman.
Reese Wren Arnold was born July 10, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Shyla and Lance Arnold of Cody.
She weighed 5 lbs, 13 oz.
Reese joins sister: Nora, 2.
Grandparents are Mike and Diane Arnold and Mike and Gina Coleman.
Kayce Lane Layton was born July 11, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Morgan and Tom Layton of Meeteetse.
He weighed 8 lbs, 5 oz.
Kayce joins sibling: Noel, 2.
Grandparents are Keri and Brian Rhodes, Dan Papa and Tracy and Brian Layton.
Rhett Dvarishkis was born July 13, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Jennifer Bendzinski and Dane Dvarishkis of Byron.
He weighed 7lbs, 4 oz.
Grandparents are Leigh Dvarishkis, Richard Dvarishkis and Susan and Greg Bendzinski.
Ember Leigh Murphy was born July 13, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Abby Kelderman and Neal Murphy of Lovell.
She weighed 6 lbs, 1 oz.
Ember joins sister: Ellie, 8.
Grandparents are Steve and Sonya Murphy and Dan and Shirley Kelderman.
Anastasia Sophia Morales was born July 14, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Maria Garay and Luis Morales of Greybull.
She weighed 6lbs, 2 oz.
Grandparents are Juan Garay, Maria Garay, and Silvia Villeda and Marin Morales.
Ellis Mae Gortmaker was born July 20, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Layna and Cody Gortmaker of Cody.
She weighed 7 lbs, 9 oz.
She joins brother: Cohen, 8.
Grandparents are Rick and Kristie Hendrich, Wendy and Bruce Hoem and Lynn and Marge Ellis.
Lincoln August Moody was born July 29, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Shelby and Ryan Moody of Lovell.
He weighed 6 lbs, 5 oz.
Grandparents are Brad and Matty Moody and Jerry and Beth Bailey.
Kasen Michael Tarr was born July 30, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Kendra and Cody Tarr of Cody.
He weighed 7 lbs, 1 oz.
Grandparents are Mike and Teresa Riggs, Stacey Tarr and Peggy Tarr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.