Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Melody Jean Sell, improper backing, crash, $210; Shondell Keller, disorderly conduct, $300, $10; Brian McGonagle, no valid or expired registration, $110; Steven Carter, disorderly conduct, $300, $10; Bethany McClain, no liability insurance, $400, $10; Tary Sumpter-Mota, speeding, $113.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Tracy Bailey, Mitchell, S.D., speeding, $118; Nakul Gupta, Terrace Park, Ohio, speeding, $133; Gretchen Walker,
