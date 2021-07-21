Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
July 14, 9:24 a.m., 1901 Sheridan. Alarm, investigated, 2 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 31 minutes.
July 16, 4:36 p.m., 21 Lane 20. House fire, 5 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 9 minutes.
July 16, 8:01 p.m., MP 6 on WYO 296. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS and traffic control, 5 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 59 minutes.
July 17, 10:29 p.m., MP 448 on U.S. 14-16-20 W. Motor vehicle accident, investigated, 4 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 1 minute.
July 19, 12:34 p.m., WYO 295 and WYO 120 S. Motor vehicle accident, investigated, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 11 minutes.
July 19, 2:51 p.m., 11 Iron Creek Drive. Alarm, investigated, 3 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 39 minutes.
July 19, 10 p.m., 2005 17th Street. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, 4 units and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 36 minutes.
July 19, 10:36 p.m., MP 68 on WYO 120 S. 50-acre grass fire, extinguished, 6 units and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 3 hours 54 minutes.
