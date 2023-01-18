Frida is an 8-month-old shorthaired Calico. She loves attention, whether it’s pets or cuddles. She gets along great with other cats. Take this sweet girl home today. Odey is a 3 and a half year old American Blue Heeler. He has lived with dogs and children in the past but we would recommend a home without cats. This boy is super lovely and would love to go on walks and play with his family. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

