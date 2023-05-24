CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Joseph Martellaro; Martellaro pleaded not guilty to theft, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of $10,000 or both.
Martellaro allegedly committed this offense in April after he and a friend stole items from a woman they had drinks with. He and the friend allegedly stole several gaming devices and jewelry from the woman’s home. Martellaro now faces a jury trial, which has been scheduled for October.
State v. Jennifer D. Yourk; Yourk pleaded not guilty to one count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and to one count of theft. Exploitation of a vulnerable adult is a felony punishable by a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and/or a maximum fine of $10,000.
Theft of more than $1,000 is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. Yourk allegedly committed these offenses between September 2021 and January of this year during her time as a trustee of a local woman’s property. She is alleged to have used the victim’s money to make several purchases at local stores, which ultimately affected the victim’s ability to receive health care or pay bills for basic needs, the felony information document said. She now faces a jury trial in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.