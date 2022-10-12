Walter Linus Heron was born Oct. 4, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Cora and Paul Heron of Lovell.
He weighed 8 lbs. 15 oz.
Walter joins siblings, Nakia Heron, 14, Braelin Heron, 10, Brooklin Heron, 10, Astrid Heron, 2, Daizy Weinand, 11, and Canyon Weinand, 9.
Grandparents are Dickie D. Heron, Laura Heron, Dale Ricks, and Robbie Ricks.
Rally Jack Coggins was born Oct. 7, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Elizabeth and Jerad Coggins of Meeteetse.
He weighed 9 lbs. 10 oz.
Rally joins siblings, Renner, 4, Ryal, 3, and Roam, 1.
Grandparents are Marnee and Billy Crawford, Shawn and Teresa Coggins, and Gena and Dick Dvarishkis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.