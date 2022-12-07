Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Nov. 30, 7:37 p.m., 938 19th St., carbon monoxide detector, replaced battery, three units and 16 personnel. Time in service: 25 minutes.
Nov. 30, 11:32 p.m. 43 Juby Hill Lane, carbon monoxide alarm, ventilated house, three units and 11 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour, 22 minutes.
Dec. 1, 8:53 a.m., 125 Marquette Dr., carbon monoxide alarm, investigated, three units and 15 personnel. Time in service: 45 minutes.
Dec. 2, 2:08 p.m., 1913 23rd St., smoke alarm, changed battery, two units and 24 personnel. Time in service: 24 minutes.
Dec. 2, 11:08 p.m. 103 Bearcreek Road, smell of smoke, investigated, four units and 14 personnel. Time in service: 52 minutes.
