Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Kathleen Ann Boardman, 24, warrant, Dec. 28.
Traffic
Road hazard on WYO 294/Lane 9. Three vehicles stuck in a snow drift at intersection. Public works was able to plow the road and get them out, 8:05 a.m., Dec. 21.
Other
Caller on County Road 6WX/Wall Street reported a person walking carrying what looked like a baby in a pink blanket who ran across the road into some trees, 12:24 p.m., Dec. 19.
Caller on Road 8/Lane 11 1/2 reported alpacas that were loose, 2:07 p.m., Dec. 19.
Caller on WYO 295 said their garage was broken into today and a trailer is missing, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 19.
Caller on Road 9 said someone opened a bunch of gates letting cows out and stealing firewood, 6:07 p.m., Dec. 20.
Caller on Road 8.5 on Lane 10/WYO 295 said there is a bike on the side of the road and footprints leading into a corn field, 5:28 p.m., Dec. 22.
Caller on Bridger Avenue in Ralston said there is approximately 40 cats outside with no shelter and believes some are deceased, 10:44 a.m., Dec. 23.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Jessica E. Hailey, 30, duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, DUI, vehicle equipment violation, Dec. 29.
Benjamin M. Pierce, 34, driving while under suspension, no insurance, possession of controlled substance, failure to obey traffic control device, Dec. 31.
Tanner W. Bailey, 28, possession of controlled substance, proof of financial responsibility, driving while under suspension, no tail lights, Dec. 31.
Eboni S. Jackson, 30, warrant, Dec. 31.
Devon R. Burrell, 27, DUI, failure to maintain lane, Jan. 1.
Mellisa M. De La Cruz, 37, warrant, Jan. 1.
Disturbance
Patient swinging at staff trying to hit them on Sheridan Avenue. Officer provided assistance, Dec. 28, 4:52 p.m.
Caller on Alger Avenue says someone is shooting off fireworks. Officer unable to locate, 12:10 a.m., Jan. 1.
Caller on Central Avenue says fireworks in the area. Officer unable to locate, 12:14 a.m., Jan. 1.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on 17th Street. Delayed hit and run, officer provided assistance, 2:42 p.m. Dec. 30.
Motor vehicle crash on E Avenue. Single vehicle struck a blue container, 10:14 a.m. Dec. 31.
Caller on 11th Street wishing to report aggressive driver in green Pontiac. Officer provided assistance, 6:44 p.m. Jan. 2.
Other
Caller would like a welfare check done on an employee that he had to suspend today on Pioneer Avenue. Officer provided assistance, Dec. 28, 2:51 p.m.
Welfare check request on Big Horn Avenue., tenant not answering door, lives alone. No known medical conditions and unknown if she left for holidays. Officer provided assistance, 10:57 a.m. Dec. 29.
Caller on Red Butte Avenue said they are missing money from a bank account, 1:19 p.m., Dec. 30.
Caller on 11th Street reporting harassment said resident currently in process of placing items all along fence line manager asked caller to call, officer provided assistance, 3:17 p.m. Dec. 30.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue said neighbor is calling her names. Officer provided assistance, 12:20 p.m., Dec. 31.
Caller on 19th Street requested extra patrol due to an unknown navy blue vehicle that has been driving through. Officer provided assistance, 3:23 p.m., Dec. 31.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported that a female in a green sweatshirt with a neck tattoo has been in the store for hours, possibly stashing items in the cosmetic section, and a male joined her. Officer provided assistance, 9:33 p.m., Dec. 31.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a patient who thinks she was drugged while at a bar tonight. Officer provided assistance, 2:02 a.m., Jan. 1.
Caller on US 14-16-20 E said she sees a fire near the highway. Officer provided assistance, 3:41 a.m., Jan. 2.
Caller on 11th Street is wishing to have prior tenant trespassed, not currently on property. Officer unable to assist, 10:17 a.m. Jan. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.