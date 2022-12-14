Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
William Charles Brewer, $15; William Baxter, $103; Jennifer Picchi, $65; Grant Pate, $245.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Forest Boluyt, DUI, 1st offense within 10 years, $520; Boluyt, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $520; Robert Nelson Rednour, interference with peace officer, $220; Flint Richard Flesher, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $220; Sarah L. Thompson, valid driver’s license, $150; Stephanie Cornell, no registration and improper display of tags, $90; Jaxon Hazel, littering, $250; Derry J. Hennings, battery, jail 15 days, 15 suspended, 3 months probation, $220; Carlos S. Stretches, domestic battery, 1st offense, jail 90 days, 45 suspended, 6 months probation, $420; Aaron G. Brown, property destruction of $1,000 or more, $320, $2,513 restitution.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Corey Roberts, Fort Collins, Colo., $110; Maria Busch, Lovell, $15; David Erickson, Motley, Minn., $133; David Stern, Spokane, Wash., $103; Ryan Vigil, Worland, $97; Rigoverto Escalera, Powell, $103; Robert M. Bauer, Powell, $65.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Carl S. Dale, Torrington, domestic battery, 2nd offense within 10 years, $220; George D. Wright, Ocoee, Fla., failure to wear fluorescent orange/pink clothing, $100; Wesley D. Campbell, Laurel, Mont., compulsory auto insurance, 1st offense, $820, $950 restitution; Campbell, valid certificate of title, registration and license plates, $820, $950 restitution; Campbell, duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, 1st offense, $820, $950 restitution; Tejay C. Boes, Toledo, Ohio, possession of controlled substance, $1,020; Chantell L. McNeil, Powell, valid driver’s license, $140.
