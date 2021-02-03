Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Tina Tran, speeding, $112; Lindsey Faye Brice, no valid, expired registration, $100; Ian Trask, no valid drivers license, $160; Ashleigh Bachand, careless driving, crash, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Megan Pfefferle, Powell, speeding in school zone, $160; Daniel Shorts, Baker City, Ore., $400, $10; Michael Lewis, Lovell, no liability insurance, $400, $10; Dylan Blankenship, Powell, speeding in a school zone, $185; Payton Wells, Powell, speeding, $109.

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

John William Loving, Roberts, Idaho, public intoxication, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay.

