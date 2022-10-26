Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Robert Model, speeding, $136; James L. Atnip, speeding, $112; Jeffrey J. Leisy, speeding, $109; Rachel J. Frost, no valid registration/expired registration, $100; Brian Z. Parko, speeding in a school zone, $155; Alexander Rettinghouse, failure to stop at a stop sign, $100; Stephen P. Spiering, no valid registration/expired registration, $100; Opeduwa Gbadamosi, driving with an expired driver license, $160; Jake T. Edgar, no headlights/one headlight, $100.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Brian Z. Parko, fine, open container by operator of vehicle, $510.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Brittany J. Delatorre, Lakewood, Colo., speeding, $112; Dock W. Stuart, Canon City, Colo., no valid registration/expired registration, $100; Eboni Shantelle Jackson, Powell, forfeiture, failure to yield, left turn, crash, $210; Casey Lynn Breen, West Townsend, Mass., speeding, $127; Kelsey R. Gratz, St. Peters, Mo., speeding, $121; Adrian Martines, Cowley, exhibition of speed, $150.
