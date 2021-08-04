Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Jacob Olsen, 39, warrant, Aug. 2
Disturbance
Neighbors shooting off fireworks on Appaloosa Lane in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 9:25 p.m. July 31.
Traffic
Driver not maintaining speed on US 14-16-20 West in Cody and almost hit three vehicles, 5:50 July 25.
Two horses, one black and one brown, loose on the north side of the Corbett Bridge to the west of the highway, 9:50 a.m. July 26.
SUV driving into oncoming traffic near the intersection of WYO 295 and Lane 8 in Powell with possible brake lights out. Deputies were unable to locate it at 9:20 p.m. July 27.
Motor vehicle crash involving an SUV at Eagle Creek Campground on US 14-16-20 West in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate it at 10:50 a.m. July 28.
Motorist needs assistance changing a tire on WYO 120 South. Deputies provided assistance at 11:10 a.m. July 28.
REDDI report filed on a red car all over the road unable to maintain a lane on US 14A in Cody, 3:30 p.m. July 28.
Yield sign struck and is down on the side road near the intersection of Lane 8 and Road 5 in Powell, 4:25 p.m. July 28.
Extra patrols requested in Cody due to speeders, 10:20 a.m. July 29.
Motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Road 11 and Lane 9 in Powell, 5:55 p.m. July 29.
Red sports car parked in the middle of the road near the intersection of Road 7 and US 14A in Powell, 5:40 a.m. July 30.
Rocks in the road near the Stagecoach Fishing Access on Stagecoach Trail in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 8:40 a.m. July 30.
Large black cow on the northeast shoulder side of WYO 294 in Powell, 11:20 a.m. July 30.
Person backed into caller’s vehicle on US 14-16-20 East in Cody with no injuries or blockage, 1:35 p.m. July 30.
REDDI report filed on vehicle near the intersection of East Coulter Avenue and North Panther Boulevard in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it at 4:50 p.m. July 30.
Vehicle stuck in ditch on Lane 13 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 2:30 p.m. July 31.
Sedan with about six teenagers driving erratically and threatened the caller on Lane 11 ½ in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 5:40 p.m. July 31.
Other
Resident stopped by the Park County Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive in Cody to report they are being harassed and stalked. Deputies provided assistance at 1:35 p.m. July 25.
Stray mini dun and red roan mares running at large on Spicer Lane in Cody, 10:50 a.m. July 27.
RV camper disconnected from a vehicle and ran a generator at Red Lakes on Skyline Drive in Cody. Officers provided assistance at 11:45 a.m. July 27.
Parts were stolen off caller’s vehicle on WYO 114 in Powell, 4:20 p.m. July 27.
Wallet lost on Second Street in Frannie, 6 p.m. July 27.
Firearm found on Cooper Lane, 1:25 p.m. July 28.
Inflatable fishing boat found at the Corbett Dam on Corbett Road in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 1:55 p.m July 28.
Antenna on a motorcycle broken on State Street in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 4:30 p.m. July 28.
Resident on US 14-16-20 West in Cody would like to speak to a deputy about a neighbor’s cat that keeps coming on the property. Deputies provided assistance at 4:35 p.m. July 28.
Neighbor’s dog got into a chicken coop on Lane 11 in Powell and killed chickens. Deputies provided assistance at 6:25 p.m. July 28.
Emaciated black dog with no collar in the middle of a field near the intersection of WYO 295 and Lane 8 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it at 12:05 p.m. July 29.
Battery taken and fuel siphoned out of equipment on WYO 295 in Powell, 2:45 p.m. July 29.
Caller on County Road 6GV in Cody was going to target shoot but was told not to because of the fire ban. Deputies provided assistance at 4:45 p.m. July 29.
Search and Rescue call placed from the McCullough Peaks area off US 14-16-20 East in Cody. Dispatcher said there were three cars and 11 people stuck on the road in an unknown location, 8:30 p.m. July 29.
Enclosed trailer abandoned on caller’s property on Main Street in Ralston, 10:05 a.m. July 30.
Bank account fraud reported on Stagecoach Trail in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 11:40 a.m. July 30.
Caller said two larger mixed breed dogs charged while he was outside a property on County Road 8VE in Clark. Deputies provided assistance at 6:50 p.m. July 31.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Matthew Hollinger, 32, probation violation, 32, July 27
Timothy Bennett, 41 probation violation, driving with a suspended license- 2nd offense, July 28
Steven Gill, 44, driving with suspended license, under the influence of a controlled substance, probation violation, July 28
Linda Muller, 48, warrant, July 28
Frankie Rohrer, 26, warrant, July 29
Ronald Smith, 52, driving under the influence of alcohol, July 31
Christopher Harvey, 39, driving under the influence of alcohol, July 31
Brent Hayes, 43, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding, Aug. 2
Disturbance
Intoxicated man throwing garbage, unable to stand, in and out of a white sedan on the right side of The Thistle, in the apartment near the Bible Believers Baptist Church on 17th Street, 8:40 a.m. July 29.
People being loud outside the Western Six Gun Motel on Yellowstone Avenue, 3:35 a.m. July 30.
Woman said her neighbor’s dog has been barking for the last 20 minutes on Glen Avenue. Police issued a warning at 9:10 p.m. July 30.
Glen Avenue resident wants to speak to an officer about a barking dog. Officers provided assistance at 8:10 a.m. July 31.
Woman at Juby’s Mobile Home Park said she thought she heard a single gunshot about 15 minutes ago. Officers were unable to locate any suspects at 10:50 p.m. July 31.
Some people driving small and loud motorcycles in the area around the Carter Mountain Hotel on Carter Avenue. The vehicles were gone upon police arrival at 9:35 p.m. Aug. 1.
East Carter Avenue resident said there is a semi next door that has been running for about 4-5 hours. Officers provided assistance at 7:50 p.m. Aug. 2.
Traffic
Hell’s Angels members reported at the WYDOT maintenance shop on County Road 3CX in Cody. Officers provided assistance at 12:05 a.m. July 27.
Large items in the alley at Canyon Real Estate and Rumsey Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10 a.m. July 27.
A car hit a dumpster and a fence at Meadow Lane Village Apartments on Meadow Lane Avenue, 10:50 a.m. July 27.
Hit and run crash occurred at River Runners on Sheridan Avenue. The victim was driving a 2002 green Ford Explorer, 11:35 a.m. July 27.
A white Ford and a white Ford Excursion crashed at Taco John’s on 17th Street, 12:20 p.m. July 27.
Driver warned for improper parking and impeding traffic near the intersection of 12th Street and Beck Avenue, 1:10 p.m. July 27.
Caller being followed by a red Mercedes SUV while headed eastbound on Yellowstone Avenue near Tractor Supply. Police were unable to locate the vehicle at 5:05 p.m. July 27.
REDDI report filed on silver Dodge truck unable to maintain a lane and varying its speed on US 14A. It was last seen headed westbound toward Cody. Police were unable to locate it at 9:40 a.m. July 28.
Vehicle parked into the street on Rumsey Avenue. Police provided assistance at 11:10 a.m. July 28.
Red Chevy van with no license plates has been abandoned at Old Trail Town on Demaris Street for about a month. Officers provided assistance at 1:55 p.m. July 28.
Camper parked in front of Northern Wyoming Surgical Center on Lindsay Lane with someone living out of it, 2:50 p.m. July 28.
Red hatchback all over the road failing to maintain a lane near Big Horn Cinemas on Big Horn Avenue. Police were unable to locate at 3:30 p.m. July 28.
Road cones on the highway near the intersection of 17th Street and Meadow Lane Avenue at 2:15 a.m. July 29.
Cars speeding down the hill near Carter Mountain Motel on Carter Avenue, 5:15 p.m. July 29.
Deceased dog in the middle of Yellowstone Avenue near the Rodeo Exxon gas station, 5:55 a.m. July 30.
A vehicle hit the caller’s vehicle and drove away at the Yellowstone Gift Shop on Sheridan Avenue. Police issued them a citation for improper backing at 9:40 a.m. July 30.
Caller backed into a vehicle with no injuries or blockages at the Best Western Ivy Inn on Eighth Street, 1:45 p.m. July 30.
Motor vehicle crash at Walmart near the pharmacy entrance. Officers provided assistance at 2:30 p.m. July 30.
Injured fawn in the road on Stampede Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 4:35 p.m. July 31.
Woman said her truck was hit sometime today while parked in front of the Eagles Lodge Hall on 13th Street, 4:45 p.m. July 31.
Older blue Volvo with no license plates abandoned in the Park County Complex parking lot on Stampede Avenue, 5:45 p.m. July 31.
Truck parked in front of garage door off the alley on Rumsey Avenue at the VA. Officers provided assistance at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 1.
Parking problem reported on Casper Drive behind the caller’s house. The vehicle is hidden behind the electrical box and is locked with windows down, 10:40 a.m. Aug. 2.
Hit and run crash believed to have occurred at the Irma Hotel on Sheridan Avenue. The caller is unsure what time it happened at, 10:50 a.m. Aug. 2.
Motor vehicle crash at Bloedorn Lumber on Big Horn Avenue involving a silver GMC hitting a parked vehicle, 11:40 a.m. Aug. 2.
Female’s vehicle stolen from near the intersection of 13th Street and Rumsey Avenue. A vehicle matching the description of the beige Lincoln SUV was seen on a tow. The woman does not know the number on her plates, 5:45 p.m. Aug. 2.
Other
License plate found in the car wash at Yankee Car Wash at the east end of Big Horn Avenue, 10:05 a.m. July 27.
Alpine Avenue resident said their neighbor’s tree is a nuisance, 11:15 a.m. July 27.
Black leather trifold wallet with a credit card, Ohio driver’s license, $1,500 cash inside, Visa and other debit cards lost at the Good2Go gas station on Depot Drive, 1:40 p.m. July 27.
Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street resident reported harassment via social media. Officers provided assistance at 3:45 p.m. July 27.
Caller said a man tried to get him to fight at the Irma Hotel on Sheridan Avenue earlier in the day. Officers provided assistance at 8:55 p.m. July 27.
Female harassing a man at Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street, 6:25 p.m. July 28.
Woman turned herself in on a warrant at the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive at 7:05 p.m. July 28.
Stone Street resident has a German shepherd dog with a blue collar in custody. Officers provided assistance at 7:40 p.m. July 28.
Animals still not being cared for at 14th Street residence, 8:10 p.m. July 28.
Two kittens brought in from the intersection of 15th Street and Beck Avenue, 9:15 a.m. July 29.
Neighbor keeps dumping tree branches next to the dumpster on Davidson Avenue, 3:10 p.m. July 29.
Woman said her child’s scooter was stolen from the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue and another tenant knows who took it and where it’s at. Officers provided assistance at 7:15 p.m. July 29.
Caller would like extra patrols around Custom Delivery Service on 17th Street due to an ex-employee, 8:05 p.m. July 29.
Resident on 14th Street would like to speak to an officer about his neighbor’s dog waste issue. Officers provided assistance at 8:40 p.m. July 29.
Big Horn Avenue mother said her 13-year-old daughter was supposed to be home around 8 a.m. in the morning and still has not arrived as of 10:55 a.m. Officers provided assistance.
Outlook Court man said construction workers knocked his fence down. Officers provided assistance at 1:30 p.m. July 30.
Intoxicated man sitting in the grass at Cody City Hall. Officers provided assistance at 5:10 p.m. July 30.
Resident on 15th Street is being harassed by people. Officers provided assistance at 1:25 p.m. Aug. 1.
Florida identification card left in booth at Domino’s on Sheridan Avenue, 5:35 p.m. Aug. 1.
Shadow Street caller said they came across a post on Facebook soliciting sex with minors and plans to alert Facebook to it. Officers provided assistance at 11:10 p.m. Aug. 1.
A woman on 31st Street is being harassed about money from her ex. Officers provided assistance at 12:10 p.m. Aug. 2.
Theft reported at Walmart, where the caller walked off from self-checkout. Officers provided assistance at 1 p.m. Aug. 2.
Walmart reported theft at 3:20 p.m. Aug. 2.
Male renter knocked on the property owner’s door on 23rd Street and was wearing nothing but boxer shorts, but did not threaten them. Officers provided assistance at 10:40 p.m. Aug. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.