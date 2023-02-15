CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Lauren Ashley Davis; Davis was sentenced to state prison for a period of 3 to 5 years with credit for 43 days served for one count of property destruction and defacement. She was also sentenced to 120 days in state prison for two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. The sentences will be served concurrently, and after serving her time, she will be placed on probation for 5 years. Davis committed these offenses Dec. 13, 2021, after hitting a City of Cody light pole and after crashing into a vehicle while intoxicated.
State v. Spencer Scott Burns; Burns was sentenced to state prison for a period of 3 to 5 years with credit for 223 days served after he pleaded no contest to one count of interference with a peace officer. Burns committed this offense on Dec. 27, 2021, while at the Park County Detention Center. When Park County Deputy L. Carter Dunnam went to collect Burns’ meal tray, he refused to turn it in and verbally abused two other deputies in the room at the time. When Dunnam entered Burns’ cell to collect his meal tray, Burns lunged toward him and threw the meal tray at Dunnam, striking him on the left thigh.
State v. Christopher A. Spencer; Spencer was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration in the Park County Detention Center with credit for three days served after he pleaded no contest to one count of violating an order of protection. Due to a plea agreement, the State dismissed one count of stalking. Spencer allegedly committed these offenses between December 2020 and July 6, 2022, after he stalked a local woman and violated the protection order she had against him by coming to her parents’ house to confront her about a social media post she had made. After serving his sentence, Spencer will be placed on unsupervised probation for 6 months with the condition that he have no direct or indirect contact with the victim in the case.
