CRIMINAL ACTIONS
Trinity Teen Solutions Inc. v. United Behavioral Health; The court has dismissed the case with prejudice and each party must pay their own attorney fees and other expenses. TTS was requesting declaratory relief against UBH for its request to receive money back due to an overpayment.
State v. Tyler Stonehouse; Stonehouse has denied the State’s second petition to revoke his probation after he was accused of possessing six insulin syringes and 0.45 grams of heroin. On Sept. 20, Stonehouse already had his probation revoked and reinstated for two more years. The very next day charges were filed against him on the second petition for the items that were allegedly found on Sept. 17. Stonehouse has been given a $10,000 personal signature bond and must report immediately to Park County Drug Court. On Monday the State submitted a request for an evidentiary hearing. In 2020 Stonehouse pleaded guilty to delivery of controlled substance Buprenorphine. He was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence. In December 2018, Stonehouse sold 6.5 Suboxone pills to confidential informants.
State v. Joseph Wooden; Wooden pleaded guilty to delivery of controlled substance marijuana and underage possession of alcohol. Charges for theft of a firearm and speeding were dismissed with prejudice. Wooden was given a deferred sentence of 18 months unsupervised probation with a 178-day suspended jail sentence. If he successfully completes his probation the case will be dismissed without finding of guilt. He also must pay $325 in court fees. Wooden was in possession of nearly 5 ounces of marijuana, alcohol and allegedly a firearm in April.
State v. Sara Sanchez; The State has submitted a petition to revoke Sanchez’s probation, accusing her of testing positive for meth after getting in a verbal altercation at Pizza Hut. She has denied the charges and is out of custody after posting a $5,000 cash only bond. Sanchez already had her probation revoked in April after pleading guilty to getting into two different physical altercations with her ex-girlfriend. Her original sentence of 3-5 years in prison was suspended again and 9 years supervised probation reimposed. In July 2017, she was found with 3.45 grams of meth, kept in the presence of her child, sold 7 grams of meth to undercover informants in 2016 and was alleged by other sources to have been a distributor for meth kingpin Bill Lee.
State v. Eddie Boyles; Boyles has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and causing serious bodily injury to another individual, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to drive in a single lane, charges carrying up to 11 years in prison and a minimum $2,000 fine. He is scheduled for a Jan. 6 pretrial conference and Feb. 14 jury trial. The court rejected his bond modification request and he is still in custody with a $15,000 cash only bond. Boyles is accused of causing a life-altering injury to a man’s foot in August after crashing into the man’s motorcycle in his vehicle on the North Fork Highway.
State v. Rodney Ondler; Ondler had his bond modified in July allowing him to travel outside Park County for work, but is still forbidden from leaving the state. He is facing charges for causing bodily injury to a peace officer, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for breach of peace, a charge carrying up to 6 months in jail and $750 in fines. Ondler is accused of being combative and physically aggressive with officers during a home visit paid to him on reports of him disturbing his neighbors.
State v. Desirae Gams; Gams paid her $1,500 cash only bond and is now out of custody. The state submitted a request for an evidentiary hearing and recently amended its third petition to revoke her probation and bond. On Sept. 19, Gams was found appearing to be intoxicated and was unable to provide a breath test to officers. She was arrested in August 2019 for child endangerment and interference with a peace officer, leaving her 18-month-old boy in her running vehicle while she was at a brewery. In 2018 Gams was sentenced for the felony of third possession of marijuana and sentenced to 3 years supervised probation.
