Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Jessica Esterly, 40, domestic assault, Sept. 1.
Clarence Spliethof, 83, driving under influence of controlled substance, careless driving, Sept. 2.
Christian Litton, 34, driving while under the influence of alcohol, Sept. 4.
Disturbance
Caller on Viking Dr. in Cody says that there is a verbal dispute. Deputy provided assistance, 10:33 a.m. Sept. 1.
Caller on Grande View Dr. in Cody said there was a physical altercation, 8:57 p.m. Sept. 1.
Traffic
Caller said there is an SUV that went off the road on Lane 10 and Road 5 in Powell, no one is around, 1:05 p.m. Aug. 29.
Motor vehicle crash on Main Street in Ralston, hit and run, no injury or blockage. Deputy provided assistance, 9:47 p.m. Aug. 30.
Red calf in the road on Road 2AB and Quarter Horse Lane in Cody. Calf returned to owner, 7:43 a.m. Sept. 1.
Hay in the road on Road 6SU and Road 6WX in Cody, 2:57 p.m. Sept. 1.
Black cow out of the fence on Road 5 and Lane 10 in Powell. Cow returned to owner, 7:51 p.m. Sept. 1.
Dead animal in road on US 120 S in Cody, deputy provided assistance, 8:31 a.m. Sept. 2.
REDDI Report on Big Horn Avenue in Cody. Unknown vehicle description headed towards Powell from Ralston, all over the road. Referred to other agency, 1:19 a.m. Sept. 3.
Other
Caller found firearm while hunting on WYO 296 in Cody, 7:11 p.m. Aug. 28.
Caller on Lane 14 in Powell would like to speak to an officer about threat over Facebook. Deputy provided assistance, 12:08 p.m. Aug. 31.
Caller on Road 3JC in Meeteetse, said there is a subject who is threatening to cut the locks off the gate at the cemetery, 12:13 p.m. Aug. 31.
Caller on Agua Via in Cody says a truck was stolen by the transport company, 5:36 a.m. Sept. 2.
Caller on Road 2ABN in Cody says neighbor threatened caller. Deputy provided assistance, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 2.
Caller on Road 6NQ in Cody is calling to report theft. Deputy provided assistance, 10:13 a.m. Sept. 2.
Caller on Warren Street in Meeteetse is requesting a deputy about stolen horses. Deputy provided assistance, 10:14 a.m. Sept. 2.
Caller on Road 4 in Powell says somebody keeps dumping beer cans on caller’s property close to mailbox and driveway. Deputy provided assistance, 12:05 p.m. Sept. 2.
Caller on Llama Drive in Powell said a subject took caller’s keys. Nothing physical or verbal occurred, deputy provided assistance, 5:25 p.m. Sept. 2.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Levy Anderson, 47, driving while under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and failure to signal, Aug. 31.
Salome Delacruz, 18, Lovell, warrant x 3, illegal possession of controlled substance, Sept. 1.
Kristina VanVleet, 40, warrant, Sept. 2.
Raymond Jackson, 64, driving while under the influence of alcohol, Sept. 3.
Kassi Wesolowski, 30, driving while under the influence of alcohol, careless driving, Sept. 4.
Chad Foster, 27, London, Ontario, driving while under the influence of alcohol, turn signal required 100 feet before turn, careless driving, Sept. 4.
Daniel Presley, 38, public intoxication, Sept. 5.
Disturbance
Caller on Sheridan Avenue said there is some sort of circus tent outside for a revival and they are still being very loud. Officer provided assistance, 12:13 a.m. Sept. 2.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says that there is a lot of noise coming from the festival at the church. Officer provided assistance, 4:37 a.m. Sept. 2.
Caller on West Avenue says the church in the area has their speakers on outside and are very loud keeping them up. Officer provided assistance, 8 a.m. Sept. 2.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on West Yellowstone Avenue red Denali vs. red Dodge Dart, 12:36 p.m. Aug. 30.
Fender bender on Sheridan Avenue and Blackburn Street, no injury, officer provided assistance, 5:03 p.m. Aug. 30.
Motor vehicle crash reported by caller at Triple L Sales on Big Horn Avenue, caller delayed reporting, says his bumper was hit unknown when or where it occurred, 10:42 a.m. Sept. 1.
Motor vehicle crash on Big Horn Avenue, 2009 black Ford Mustang vs. Zac’s tow truck. Took off on US 14A after hitting the tow truck at Maverik when attempting to repossess vehicle, 9:31 a.m. Sept. 3.
Other
Caller says she is not home on Madison Ave. and is getting alerts from her camera that someone is on her property. Officer provided assistance, 2:43 a.m. Aug. 30.
Caller on E Avenue said camera went off at caller’s house showing a male walking along back fence where dogs are. Male has brown hair and wearing black shirt. There should be two border collies in the backyard. Officer provided assistance, 3:42 p.m. Aug. 30.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says a male was yelling at him and took off in a white truck. Officer unable to assist, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30.
Caller on Rumsey Avenue says there is a shoplifter in the store. Caller says he saw him putting things into his bag. Male is wearing ball cap and backpack, fanny pack, light blue shirt and blue jeans in the ammo section. Officer provided assistance, 2:09 p.m. Aug. 31.
Caller on 17th Street thinks her wallet was stolen around 5 a.m., 7:16 p.m. Aug. 31.
Caller on River View Drive said she received what she says is a scam call in regards to her daughter being in an accident. She verified it was a scam by calling the daughter. Officer provided assistance, 11:53 a.m. Sept. 1.
Caller on 16th Street would like to speak to an officer about a threatening phone call he received, 3:18 p.m. Sept. 1.
Caller on 13th Street wants to talk to an officer about a situation he just went through involving fraud and identity theft. Officer provided assistance, 6:19 p.m. Sept. 1.
Welfare check on a male sleeping on a couch behind the building on Yellowstone Avenue Officer provided assistance, 11:11 a.m. Sept. 2.
Caller on Heart Mountain Street says there are five kids playing in the parking lot. She would like an officer to speak to the kids about the dangers of playing in the parking lot. Officer provided assistance, 4:02 p.m. Sept. 2.
Caller says there is a trailer that has fallen off blocks and hit a building on Date Street. Officer provided assistance, 4:48 p.m. Sept. 2.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reporting suspicious activity said a male in a white shirt, dark hat, dark pants appeared to be taking something out of a tree at caller’s location five minutes before call. Now is on sidewalk across from Pioneer Village. Officer unable to locate, 11:17 p.m. Sept. 2.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue said a male taking pictures of houses, wearing white and black with possibly a red cap. Officer provided assistance, 11:52 p.m. Sept. 2.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue said that bike was stolen sometime throughout the night, green and blue track, 8:20 a.m. Sept. 6.
Caller on River View Drive says wife is trying to pack up all her stuff and leave while he was at work. He wants to try and do the right thing and talk to an officer instead of just react. Officer provided assistance, 11:40 a.m. Sept. 3.
Caller on River View Drive wants to speak to officer in regards to something her 17-year-old daughter shared. Officer provided assistance, 3:09 p.m. Sept. 3.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue doesn’t want his wife taking his items while he’s at work. Officer provided assistance, 6:11 a.m. Sept. 4.
Caller on Driver Club delayed reporting, said sometime last night basement was broken into with property missing, 5:27 p.m. Sept. 5.
Caller delayed reporting, said believes purse and vehicle was stolen behind Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue. Officer provided assistance, 5:58 p.m. Sept. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.