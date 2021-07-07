Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
June 30, 8:31 a.m., 19th and Big Horn. Motor vehicle crash, assisted EMS, traffic control, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 39 minutes.
June 30, 4:42 p.m., 14th Street and Wyoming Ave. Fire, extinguished, 2 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 48 minutes.
June 30, 4:52 p.m., 1032 Canyon Ave. Grill on fire, extinguished, 3 units and 20 personnel responded. time in service: 13 minutes.
July 1, 8:15 a.m., Mile marker 74 WYO 120 S. Vehicle vs. antelope, provided assistance, 2 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 45 minutes.
July 4, 29th and Mountain View. Grass fire, extinguished, 2 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 34 minutes.
July 4, 4:28 p.m., 16th and Sheridan. Motor vehicle crash, assisted EMS, spread absorbent, 3 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 22 minutes.
July 4, 11:54 p.m., US 14-16-20 East and Liberty Lane. Report of fire, canceled, 3 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 26 minutes.
