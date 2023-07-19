Georgia Hitchcock of Cody graduated this spring from McPherson College, a four-year private college located in central Kansas, with a Bachelor of Science and Master of Education, Elementary Education and Curriculum and Instruction, summa cum laude.
Michelle Koch of Cody graduated from the University of Alabama with a Master of Science degree during its spring commencement ceremonies.
Emma Blottenberger of Cody, earned a Master of Library and Information Science degree from Valdosta State University in Georgia during the spring.
Mackenzie Gunn, Lawren Johnson, Madisyn Koltz and Bridger Low — all of Cody — graduated from Montana State University in Bozeman on May 12.
Keenan Miller of Cody was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Miller is in the software engineering program.
Grayce Baustert of Cody has been named to the Deans’ List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year. She is a junior majoring in English.
Natalie Call of Cody graduated from Kalamazoo College this spring. Call also made the college’s 2023 Spring Dean’s List. Dean’s List recognition is earned with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.