Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Randy Matthews, 32, warrant, March 11
Randy Matthews, 32, warrant March 14
Traffic
Car hit a fence when it swerved to miss a deer on County Road 6WX in Cody, 8:45 a.m. March 10.
Vehicle hit a water fence on Agua Via in Cody the previous night, damaging it. The caller has the incident on video, 8:10 a.m. March 11.
A vehicle was driving erratically and turned on to Cooper Lane near US 14A in Cody. The driver was wearing all black. Deputies were unable to locate them at 10:50 a.m. March 11.
Vehicle is speeding to and from town to Lane 9 in Powell every 15 minutes. Deputies were unable to locate them at 5:20 p.m. March 11.
Caller sees a vehicle across the river on County Road 2AB in Cody with their hazards that has been there for more than an hour. Deputies provided assistance at 6:45 p.m. March 11.
Two or three horses in the road near the intersection of Lane 7 ½ and WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate them at 12:40 a.m. March 12.
Other
Lane 11 ½ in Powell resident wants to talk to a deputy about threats that were made. Deputies provided assistance at 2:55 p.m. March 6.
Seven goats out near the intersection of Lane 9 and Road 6 in Powell, 1:15 p.m. March 7.
Road 10 in Powell caller wants to talk to a deputy about someone staying at a rental that they no longer want staying there, 1:55 p.m. March 7.
Multiple signs found near the intersection of Carter Lane and Phelps Way in Meeteetse, 2:50 p.m. March 7.
Anonymous caller reported a vehicle that has out-of-state license plates, but is owned by a person who lives and works in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 12:10 p.m. March 9.
Delayed assault reported in Powell, 10:25 a.m. March 10.
SUV stolen from residence on Shoshone River Drive in Cody, 11:05 a.m. March 10.
Road 10 in Powell caller wants a deputy escort to check out a rental house. Deputies provided assistance at 12:40 p.m. March 10.
Accidental gunshot wound to the hand suffered on Road 18 in Powell, 5:45 p.m. March 10.
Caboose Lane in Cody caller was in a domestic fight tonight with another person. Deputies provided assistance at 12:35 a.m. March 12.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Daniel Callas, 35, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain a single lane, speeding, March 8
Skye Keller, 18, domestic battery, March 9
Chrisopher Badia, 42, possession of controlled substance, March 10
Rickey Gilmore, 40, driving under the influence of controlled substances, March 10
Rhiannon Thompson, 24, warrant, March 10
Justin Porter, 23, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain a single lane, no insurance, March 13
Disturbances
Caller wants to talk to an officer about his neighbor’s dogs and the issues he’s having with them. Officers provided assistance at 9:05 a.m. March 8.
Dogs barking on Shadow Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:55 p.m. March 8.
Intoxicated man causing a disturbance in the emergency room on Sheridan Avenue, 10:45 p.m. March 11.
Caller said there is a huge argument occurring on Kent Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:50 a.m. March 13.
Traffic
Caller wants to talk to an officer about some high schoolers who are going around a corner a little too fast on Park Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:50 p.m. March 8.
Dark blue VW bug without a license plate ran into a Park Avenue resident’s mailbox. The bug has left the scene and was last seen heading westbound from the address, 3:50 p.m. March 8.
Funeral escort requested from 19th Street to old Riverside Cemetery at 2:45 p.m. March 9.
Black Chevy S10 parked at a Big Horn Avenue business for a few days, Officers provided assistance at 4 p.m. March 10.
Green Ford F-150 driving erratically on 16th Street and speeding into town around 50 mph. Officers were unable to locate the driver at 10:45 a.m. March 11.
Woman said her car was backed into a couple days ago on Cody Avenue and she is unable to reach the parents for insurance information. Officers provided assistance at 1:35 p.m. March 11.
Two-car crash on Sheridan Avenue with no injuries or blockage. Police issued a citation at 4:15 p.m. March 11.
Caller said the driver of a tan Dodge truck threw a block of ice out their window at them about 10-15 minutes ago near the intersection of 29th Street and Ina Avenue but they did not see their license plates, 5:10 p.m. March 11.
Chair in the road near the intersection of 17th Street and Beck Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:40 a.m. March 12.
Funeral escort requested from 19th Street to old Riverside Cemetery at 11 a.m. March 12. Officers provided assistance.
Caller was hit by another vehicle near the intersection of 16th Street and Rumsey Avenue at 12:50 p.m. March 12. Reported at 2:30 p.m. March 12.
Woman said people drive way too fast at the Stampede Avenue and 22nd Street intersection and would like to see extra attention given to this area. Officers provided assistance at 3:50 p.m. March 12.
Man said a pickup truck is blocking his driveway on Newton Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 7:05 p.m. March 12.
Driver cited for illegal window tint and illegal lights near the intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Police issued a citation at 11 p.m. March 12.
Red Subaru abandoned in front of a house on Beck Avenue for three weeks now with no license plates and a flat tire, 12:45 p.m. March 14.
Vehicle abandoned on 17th Street next to the cart corral. Officers provided assistance at 1:20 p.m. March 14.
Two-car crash reported from March 11. Woman said her co-worker is accusing her of backing into him, 4:40 p.m. March 14.
REDDI report filed on intoxicated person getting into a vehicle intoxicated on Sheridan Avenue. It is unknown where it is parked and what the vehicle looks like. The vehicle was gone upon officer arrival at 11:55 p.m. March 14.
Other
Caller wants to trespass a person who is harassing one of the tenants on West Yellowstone Avenue. The caller will be waiting next to the dumpster in the back apartments, 11:45 a.m. March 8.
Woman on 29th Street stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center and wanted to speak to an officer about her neighbor’s shed that ended up in her yard, 1:40 p.m. March 8.
Pioneer Avenue woman said her son attacked her but the parties are now separated, 9:15 a.m. March 9.
Skinny dog has been inside a blue truck with a gold stripe down the side all day on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 4:35 p.m. March 9.
Kerper Boulevard North woman said one of her doors is stuck and a cat is locked inside of it. Officers provided assistance at 7:10 a.m. March 10.
Landlord on 21st Street said they received a call from a tenant who said there’s a man sleeping in the laundry room, 8:15 a.m. March 10.
Caller out with a stray dog on Birch Lane. Police issued a citation at 11:50 a.m. March 10.
Two magnetic signs stolen off caller’s car while it was parked at the Irma Hotel on Sheridan Avenue within the last couple of hours, 7:30 p.m. March 10.
E Avenue man said someone was in his backyard and when he went to confront them they left in a silver vehicle. Officers were unable to locate them at 7:40 p.m. March 10.
East Carter Avenue man said his neighbor has a lot of trash built up in their yard. Officers provided assistance at 8:15 a.m. March 11.
Woman with a pitbull dog in her white Chevy sedan took a hammer to a man’s truck, 10:05 a.m. March 11.
Delayed report of domestic violence made on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:05 a.m. March 11.
A 30-year-old daughter went missing from Sheridan Avenue and the caller thinks they’re suicidal and having a mental breakdown. She was last seen at a friend’s house and last communication was made this morning. She uses alcohol and marijuana but has no weapons on her. Reported at 11 a.m. March 11.
Yellowstone Avenue man thinks he’s being scammed. Officers provided assistance at 4:20 p.m. March 11.
Brown pitbull dog with chain collar running at large on 19th Street. Officers were unable to locate the dog at 4:35 p.m. March 11.
Two female shoplifters, one a blonde wearing a white coat with a red sweater, blue jeans, brown Ugg boots, and the other wearing a gray Carhart beanie, a blue jean jacket and blue jeans with holes reported on Yellowstone Avenue, 5:35 p.m. March 12.
Welfare check requested on juvenile male who is sending granddaughter pictures of him intentionally cutting his thumb, 12:15 a.m. March 13.
Underage smokers reported on Cougar Avenue, 11:50 a.m. March 14.
Heart Mountain Street woman said her son was assaulted on March 11 and they had to take him to the emergency room due to his injuries, 12:30 p.m. March 14.
Caller found a part of a car with the license plate attached at the Yankee Car Wash on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 1:25 p.m. March 14.
Rocky Road resident would like assistance with a juvenile girl who was ordered to the Wyoming Girls School but is not cooperating. Officers provided assistance at 5:05 p.m. March 14.
Bleistein Avenue man would like to speak to an officer regarding a verbal confrontation he just had with his neighbor. The parties are separated at this time. Officers provided assistance at 7:45 p.m. March 14.
Woman said she found black boots and black rubber gloves in her trash on 17th Street she believes to be connected with the robbery from last night. Officers provided assistance at 8:10 p.m. March 14.
