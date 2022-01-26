Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Roger Bennett, 48, driving under the influence of alcohol, Jan. 23
Disturbance
Vehicle alarm going off on State Street in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 21.
Traffic
Girls bike found on WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 4:10 p.m. Jan. 17.
Green van abandoned near the intersection of Lane 8 and US 14A in Powell. The caller said it looks like they hit a deer and its airbag deployed but no one is around it, 9:50 a.m. Jan. 18.
Animals on the road on Carbon Street in Ralston, 2:10 p.m. Jan 18.
Caller said they saw at least four horses on the Corbett Bridge on US 14A in Cody, 5:05 a.m. Jan. 19.
A snowplow and a car crashed at the intersection of Lane 19 and US 14A in Cody, 12:10 p.m. Jan. 20.
Assistance requested with a cattle drive at the intersection of Road 9 and Lane 13 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 2:15 p.m. Jan. 21.
Other
Brushland Drive in Clark resident wants to report poor living conditions for dogs, 9:40 a.m. Jan. 17.
Caller came home to their residence on Lane 11 ½ in Powell and found their dog missing even though their door was locked. It is a black and white border collie with no collar, 4:40 p.m. Jan. 17.
Motorcycle stolen from Lane 8 ½ in Powell, 2:05 p.m. Jan. 18.
Two black and white small goats showed up to the caller’s residence on Juby Hill Lane in Cody, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18.
Sheriff’s deputies assisted Cody Police on Bleistein Avenue at 9:45 p.m. Jan. 19.
Corbett Road in Cody resident has questions about an abandoned vehicle. Deputies provided assistance at 1:20 p.m. Jan. 21.
Caller said a friend’s trailer was broken into on Lane 14 in Powell, 2:50 p.m. Jan. 22.
A caller on Lane 11 ½ in Powell said an ex-employee is making threats to the caller. Deputies provided assistance at 5:10 p.m. Jan. 22.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Brea Fischer, 28, driving under the influence of alcohol, Jan. 18
Salome Delacruz, 18, warrant, Jan. 19
Diane Devine, 64, improper right turn and driving under the influence of alcohol, Jan. 22
Wesley Campbell, 33, driving under the influence of alcohol, Jan. 22
Disturbance
Dog is currently barking and has been barking all night on 19th Street. The caller said this has been an ongoing issue, 3:25 a.m. Jan. 20.
Traffic
A yellow Toyota FJ Cruiser and a red Jeep got in a fender bender on Sheridan Avenue to the west of the courthouse, 3:25 p.m. Jan. 18.
Debris on the road near the intersection of Big Horn Avenue and Cooper Lane West. Officers provided assistance at 6 p.m. Jan. 19.
Driver cited for careless driving near the intersection of 8th Street and Canyon Avenue. All the other passengers were warned for hanging out of the vehicle, 12 p.m. Jan. 20.
A lot of glass and debris in the road that a resident said will likely cause a flat tire at the intersection of Alger Avenue and 11th Street. Officers provided assistance at 11:50 a.m. Jan. 22.
Red Pontiac abandoned on US 14-16-20 East for the past couple weeks. Officers provided assistance at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 22.
Second-hand report made of a person in a Ford F-150 who just drank Fireball on 17th Street, 5:05 p.m. Jan. 22.
Vehicle was hit overnight on Big Horn Avenue and received damage to its driver side bumper and fender, 1 p.m. Jan. 23.
Parking problem reported at the intersection of 26th Street and Beartooth Drive in Cody, 12:15 p.m. Jan. 24.
Black truck with a Utah or Idaho license plate parked on Alpine Avenue facing the wrong way. The vehicle was gone upon officer arrival at 12:35 p.m. Jan. 24.
Other
Wallet left at a Sheridan Avenue restaurant a few days ago, 5:25 p.m. Jan. 18.
Officers assisted another agency with a vehicle search on Stampede Avenue at 2:55 p.m. Jan. 19.
Stolt Street resident reported attempted fraud. Officers provided assistance at 3:55 p.m. Jan. 19.
Wallet was on a caller’s vehicle when he drove off from Walmart on Jan. 18 at about 4 p.m. Jan. 19. Reported at 9:10 p.m. Jan. 19.
Theft reported on Yellowstone Avenue, 10:35 p.m. Jan. 19.
A resident on 34th Street wants to talk to an officer. Officers provided assistance at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 20.
Woman who lives near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street wants to talk to an officer about her dog being taken from her. Officers provided assistance at 1:35 p.m. Jan. 20.
Gold wedding ring with diamonds in it lost from Sheridan Avenue, 5:40 p.m. Jan. 20.
Salsbury Avenue resident reported a problem with stray cats, but they are not around the property right now. Officers provided assistance at 3:10 p.m. Jan. 21.
Theft occurred at Walmart about 12:30 p.m. Jan. 22. from the self-check out aisle. Reported at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 22.
Resident near the intersection of 29th Street and Marlisa Lane just wants to talk to an officer as they are having a bad day. They are in a brown coat, jeans, brown boots, a pink beanie, and are out by a black Chevy Suburban with a hunting knife in their holster. Officers provided assistance at 12:15 a.m. Jan. 23.
Man was bitten by a dog somewhere in Cody this morning, 4 a.m. Jan. 23.
Neighbor’s dog came by and bit a caller’s dog on Kerper Boulevard North at 3:35 p.m. Jan. 23.
Caller said there is a white dog off its leash on Kerper Boulevard North. The dog was gone upon officer arrival at 5:20 p.m. Jan. 23.
Work trailer spay painted over night on Beck Avenue, 7:55 a.m. Jan. 24.
Dead deer behind property in a back parking lot next to a shed on Yellowstone Avenue, 9:05 a.m. Jan. 24.
Man has narcotics in his bag on Roger Sedam Drive. Officers provided assistance at 1:05 p.m. Jan. 24.
Wyoming Roadhouse fired a caller’s husband on Eighth Street. She has been asking them for a document that she needs to get food stamps. Roadhouse has told the husband he is not allowed back on the property. The caller wants an officer to get the document. Officers provided assistance at 2:45 p.m. Jan. 24.
Three vehicles abandoned behind woman’s business on 17th Street in addition to a trailer, pop up camper, and portable log splitter, 3:15 p.m. Jan. 24.
Woman on Sulphur Creek Street said someone used her Social Security number. Officers provided assistance at 3:20 p.m. Jan. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.