Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Donna Sutton, careless driving, $200, $10; Lester Santos, speeding, $113; Joshua Donald, careless driving, $200, $10; Maddox Growney, failure to stop or yield for a school bus with flashing red lights and stop sign out, $300, $10.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Fury Messick, curfew violation, $150, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Dwight Cushman, Casper, speeding in a school zone, $160.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Chevy Hill, Powell, curfew violation, $150, $10.
