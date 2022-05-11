Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Michael Young, 52, domestic battery, May 4.
Danny Farmer, 37, domestic battery, applying pressure on throat or neck, driving while license suspended, May 6.
Robert Braulick, 27, warrant, May 6.
Anthony Landua, 32, under influence of controlled substance, May 6.
Jessica McDonald, 36, warrant, May 6.
Anthony Landua, 32, warrant, May 7.
Disturbance
Domestic disturbance on WYO 295 in Powell, involving alcohol but no weapons or drugs, 2:35 a.m. May 1.
Domestic disturbance on Irma Flats Drive in Cody, caller advised there was an altercation, 2:44 p.m. May 4.
Caller on Ash Street in Frannie advised there is a person banging on door. Deputy provided assistance, 9:21 p.m. May 5.
Caller said person from earlier incident is causing problems again on 6th Street in Frannie, 11:31 p.m. May 5.
Caller on Ptarmigan Drive in Cody said neighbors are throwing trash onto callers property, throwing rocks at their dogs and house and destroying their fence. Deputy gave assistance, 2:19 p.m. May 6.
Traffic
Caller on Hastings Horseshoe in Powell says people are parking on the property without permission. Deputy gave assistance, 3:06 p.m. May 2.
Car vs. deer on US 14A in Powell, no injuries, 8:04 a.m. May 4.
Caller on Sundown Drive in Cody says a SUV and a sedan constantly driving high rates of speeds up and down the road, 6:05 p.m. May 4.
Caller on Lane 11 in Powell has a general complaint of speeders, deputy gave assistance, 2:18 p.m. May 5.
Tree down across all lanes of traffic along with wires, on Road 11 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance, 11:41 a.m. May 7.
Other
Caller on Quarter Horse Lane in Cody says someone stole a vintage blanket from residence, 4:01 p.m. May 1.
Caller on Lane 7 in Powell says there are five cows in the yard that don’t belong there. Cows were returned to owner, 7:42 p.m. May 1.
Aggressive dog is outside caller’s residence on Sage Lane in Powell preventing them from leaving, 10:47 a.m. May 2.
Caller would like assistance with a vehicle that was left on property on WYO 120 S. Assistance given, 3:09 p.m. May 2.
Caller on Road 1AF in Clark reported stolen vehicle. Caller says a person had permission to use a vehicle on the property but they have taken it to town, 7:30 p.m. May 2.
Caller requesting a welfare check on resident of Jason Road in Powell. Deputy provided assistance, 10:59 a.m. May 3.
Caller on Lane 14 in Powell would like a deputy to assist in gathering belongings at location, deputies unable to assist, 11 a.m. May 3.
Trespass complaint on Gun Barrel Lane in Powell. Person was on caller’s property last night, 11:37 a.m. May 4.
Caller requesting a welfare check on a person on Lane 11 1/2 in Powell, deputies unable to locate, 4:26 p.m. May 4.
Caller on Road 19 in Powell would like to speak to a deputy regarding a neighbor. Deputy gave assistance, 7:49 a.m. May 5.
Caller requesting a civil standby to get mail on Road 19 in Powell. Deputy provided assistance, 5:36 p.m. May 5.
Person on Appaloosa Lane in Cody did not cover a load of trash and has left a trail of trash from the location to the highway. Deputies unable to assist, 3:19 p.m. May 6.
Caller on WYO 120 S and WYO 290 in Meeteetse has questions about driving a 4-wheeler in town. Deputy provided assistance, 11:15 p.m. May 6.
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell would like to talk to a deputy about a neighbor. Deputy provided assistance, 9:54 p.m. May 7.
Caller on Johnson Avenue in Powell says that there are dogs killing sheep, 3:39 p.m. May 7.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Joseph King, 29, Powell warrant, May 3.
Quason Greene, 36, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, May 6.
Dillon Nix, 26, Powell, driving while under the influence, first offense and no valid driver license, May 7.
Nikolis Klinger, 40, driving while under the influence, first offense, and interference with a peace officer, May 7.
Disturbance
A 30-year-old male in a baseball cap and a grey sweatshirt is intoxicated and scooting around the grass on 17th Street. Officer provided assistance, 3:41 p.m. May 3.
A dog across the street has been barking all day on E. Circle Drive. Officer issued a warning, 8:50 p.m. May 4.
Caller on Canyon View Avenue states her neighbor has loud music above her. Officer provided assistance, 12:58 a.m. May 5.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue can hear a child yelling no and an older male’s voice yelling at them in the downstairs apartment to the right. Officer provided assistance, 12:14 p.m. May 6.
Traffic
New silver Lincoln Navigator hit the pillar of the building on 17th Street. No injuries, 1:36 p.m. May 4.
Motor vehicle crash on 16th Street and Bleistein Avenue, grey Toyota Camry vs. red GMC SUV, no injuries, no road blockage, 2:58 p,m. May 4.
Two small children under 5 riding their scooters across Sheridan Avenue. Officer provided assistance, 8:09 p.m. May 4.
Two car motor vehicle crash with injuries on 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue. 9:09 p.m. May 5.
Caller on 15th Street says that an ex-employee left a white truck with no plates and a flat tire in front of his business. Officer gave assistance 9:50 a.m. May 6.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says a vehicle has been parked in front of her house for months. Officer gave assistance 10:33 a.m. May 6.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue, fender bender with no injuries, 3:26 p.m. May 6.
Car hit while it was parked on 10th Street earlier today. Officer gave assistance, 4:38 p.m. May 6.
REDDI report on Sheridan Avenue, white Nissan Versa last seen on Beck, 2:48 p.m. May 7.
Two vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue, no injuries or blockage. Officer provided assistance, 10:34 a.m. May 8.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue, no injuries or blockage, 11:40 a.m. May 9.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue, no injuries, fender bender. Officer provided assistance, 3:08 p.m. May 9.
Other
Caller on Ina Avenue was scammed out of approximately $7,000, 8:26 a.m. May 3.
An A Street caller said they have stray golden retriever. Officer provided assistance, 6:59 a.m. May 4.
Caller on Shoshone Trail South would like to speak to the Code Enforcement Officer regarding items being left by dumpsters. Officer gave assistance, 1:15 p.m. May 4.
Caller on Central Avenue said their dog has been barking for quite some time and caller heard what she thought was possibly a mountain lion, officer provided assistance, 10:16 p.m. May 4.
Caller at Maple Leaf Avenue and Cooper Lane W says two yearling cattle running in the alley. Officer provided assistance, 8:01 a.m. May 5.
Caller advised someone set a snake in a cage on an employee’s car on 17th Street. Employee would like animal control to respond. Snake taken to animal shelter, 1:29 p.m. May 5.
Caller’s alarms going off and can’t see cameras on Hardpan Avenue, would like to make sure no one is there. Officer gave assistance, 7:07 p.m. May 5.
A male subject was threatening caller and people with caller on 17th Street. Officer provided assistance, 8:23 p.m. May 5.
Three city dumpsters filled with construction debris on 12th Street. Officer issued a citation 8:28 a.m. May 6.
Welfare check requested on 19th Street. Caller says no one has heard from the male at location for approximately one week and they haven’t been able to make contact. Officer provided assistance, 9:27 a.m. May 6.
Welfare check requested on 8th Street, a male seemed to be out of it while in the drive thru of the bank. He left towards Sheridan in a white Ford GT Mustang, officer provided assistance, 9:33 a.m. May 6.
Caller on Birch Lane says there are people she doesn’t think are supposed to be there moving things out of the house. Officer gave assistance, 12:28 p.m. May 6.
Non-aggressive black lab mix with orange collar at large behind Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Officer unable to locate, 3:40 p.m. May 7.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue says there is a family shopping at the above location and a 7-year-old was shaken by the mother. Child seems to be disabled but not physically harmed. The mother was gone upon officer arrival, 5:35 p.m. May 7.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue has a juvenile female in custody for trying to scan in a T-shirt as gold fish. Officer provided assistance, 9:08 p.m. May 7.
Caller says there is a bike that has been abandoned in the Alger Avenue area. Unable to locate bike, 4:29 p.m. May 8.
Welfare check requested on 11th Street. Caller says he heard third-hand the female who resides at the address is potentially suicidal, 4:48 p.m. May 8.
Caller on 26th Street says there is a strong odor of both cat urine and feces emanating from address. Caller has already tried talking to this person and it has only gotten worse. He wants to know what he can do to make it stop, 6:46 p.m. May 8.
Caller on Cougar Avenue would like help getting her violent son to the hospital, 9:32 p.m. May 8.
Caller on 32nd Street and East Carter Avenue says there is a horse out in the area, 6:48 p.m. May 9.
