Recent marriage licenses issued at the Park County Courthouse include:
Garrett M. Leach, 40, and Kylie A. Zickefoose, 27, both of Cody.
Christopher I. Jacobs, 50, and Stephanie E. Dunks, 40, both of Cody.
Graydon T. Gatlin, 28, and Caitlin M. Williams, 27, both of Lawton, Okla.
Wayne L. Urfer, 61 and Marie D. Urfer, 61, both of Cody.
Jordan T. Howard, 28 and Tiffany M. Towns, 28, both of Upper Sandusky, Ohio.
Brett A. Ashler, 27 and Olivia Peterson 37, both of Cowley.
Colton R. McRann, 34, and Sarah J. Marlin, 36, both of Billings.
Jonathan W. Bever, 51, and Alicia A. Shaul, 51, both of Norwalk, Iowa.
Charlie D. Potts, 27, and Samantha R. Akers, 24, both of Brashear, Texas.
Brennan W. Fitzgerald, 31, and Sarah L. Sowerwine, 34, both of Powell.
Thomas C. Baughman, 34, and Amy A. Herrera, 32, both of Cody.
Justin W. Porter, 23, and Kourtney K. Rowton, 21, both of Powell.
Charles B. Donnelly, 53, and Rene D. Huge, 55, both of Cody.
Robert A. Windsor III, 20, and Jewelly A. Wilson, 18, both of Cody.
Reed W. Gifford, 32, and Norfleet Washatka, 40, both of Cody.
Richard E. Mertz, 45, Kathlene M. Machado, 44, both of Powell.
David D. Schlenker, 35, and Sierra N. Zowada, 28, both of Meeteetse.
Kwinn L. Betz, 18, and Madelyn E. Horton, 19, both of Powell.
Skylar M. Sheets, 32, of Powell and Katherine L. Long, 26, of Cody
