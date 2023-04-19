Stetson Ray LaBlue was born April 11, 2023 at West Park Hospital to Lexi LaBlue of Cody.
He weighed 8 lbs. 4 oz.
Grandmother is Ashli Tryon.
Saylor Poole was born April 16, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Shaylee and Alex Poole of Cody.
She weighed 5 lbs. 15 oz.
Grandparents are Rod and Sheri Schutzman and Mike and Tiffany Poole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.