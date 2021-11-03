Bailey Grace Greenwood was born Oct. 26, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Karolin and Michael Greenwood of Cody.
She weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces.
Grandparents are Gary and Carol Greenwood and Kenneth and Jennifer Golding.
Kolton Ryan Neeley was born Oct. 30, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Kayla and Ben Neeley of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds.
He joins sibling Klara, 3.
Grandparents are Bill and Dianna Neeley, Janette Ahmann, and Larry and Sharla White.
Carsi Lynn Schuebel was born Oct. 30, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Jeni and Kory Schuebel of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds and 5 ounces.
She joins siblings Finnly, 6 and Durgan, 3.
Grandparents are Keith and Deanna Schuebel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.