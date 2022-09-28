Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Nicholas A. Picchi, $120; Dana Ramos, $150; Angie Cousins, $15; Kaleb Morris, $225.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Thaddeus J. Paul, turning violation, $100; Christopher D. Badia, use of controlled substance, jail 90 days, 2 suspended, 6 months probation, $270; Badia possession of controlled substance, powder or crystal 3 grams or less, jail 90 days, 2 suspended, 6 months probation, $270; Badia, public indecency, exposing intimate parts, jail 180 days, $220; Margaret Yates, expired temporary license permit, improper registration, $140; Maria McGowen, expired temporary license permit, improper registration, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Christopher Ruddell, Santa Fe, N.M., $15; Jason Seeton, Mesa, Ariz., $120; Edwin Johnson, Rolling Hills East, Calif., $105; Leslie Verhaeghe, Meeteetse, $97; Urule Igbavboa, Oakdale, Minn., $103; Charles Chelberg, Polluck Pines, Calif., $145; Nicole Peterson, Denver, $130; Rhea Ball, Santa Rosa, Texas, $99; Alexandra N. Schmeiser, Brick Township, N.J., $270; Jody Howard, Smithfield, Utah, $120; Isaiah Pena, Albuquerque, N.M., $150; Brandon E. Catt, Toole, Utah, $88; Micheal Kohrs, Iroquois, S.D., $160.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Elizabeth A. Timpner, Lenoir, N.C., no registration, improper display of tags, $620 in restitution, $350; James Cecil, Wilmore, Ky., no seat belt, $25; Alexandra N. Schmeiser, Brick Township, N.J., possession of a controlled substance, $270; George F. Gehrman, Powell, violation of traffic control signals, $140; Theresa Burgher, Powell, reckless endangering, $370; Brandon E. Catt, Toole, Utah, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $410.
