CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Andrea Rodriguez; Rodriguez admitted to the allegations in the State’s fifth petition to revoke her probation. After failing to keep in contact with probation agents and failing drug tests, Rodriguez had an underlying guilty plea for helping sell half an ounce of marijuana within 500 feet of school boundaries reimposed in spring 2018. She was given a 4-5 year suspended sentence, with credit for 161 days served. In lieu of more prison time, she was ordered to serve 5 years supervised probation, complete inpatient drug treatment and submit to random testing. Most recently, Rodriguez absconded from her probation shortly after and her whereabouts were unknown until last June when she was arrested in Casper.
State v. Chad Hill; The State has submitted a petition to revoke Hill’s probation. He is accused of consuming meth in January and testing positive for meth in November 2019. He was assessed a $1,000 PR/signature bond and will have an evidentiary hearing at 3 p.m. March 15. In March 2019 Hill was found guilty for receiving, concealing or disposing of property with a value of more than $1,000. He was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation, a 3-5 year suspended prison sentence with credit for 324 days served and $275 in court fees. Hill stole a “sounding reel” used to measure distance through sound waves, a vintage wood stove, a .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun and 36 porcelain dolls valued at $4,350 from 14 different Powell storage units from 2016-2017.
State v. Timothy Ott; The State submitted a second petition to revoke Ott’s probation. He is accused of getting discharged from Volunteers of America in Gillette for testing positive for meth and failing to attend group sessions, and is also accused of failing to submit monthly payments to the Hot Springs County District Court since March 2021. Ott is scheduled for a 2 p.m. Thursday evidentiary hearing. He is currently in custody with a $35,000 cash only bond. Ott had his probation revoked and reinstated for 4 years of supervision in November 2021. In 2019, Ott was sentenced to 1 year in jail at the Park County Detention Center after pleading guilty to possession of meth, less than 3 grams, his third or subsequent violation of such.
State v. Cody Nielson; Nielson has pleaded not guilty to possession of controlled substances Clonazepam and Carisoprodol, felonies carrying up to 4 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. She also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanors for possession of controlled substance Zolpidem, driving under the influence of controlled substances, property destruction, misdemeanors carrying up to 2 years in prison and $2,500 in fines. She is scheduled for a Sept. 9 pretrial conference and Oct. 13 jury trial. Nielson is accused of causing property damage while driving on WYO 294 in December 2020. She was found with her mother’s prescription for various pills, hidden on her person.
State v. Jason Getzfreid; Getzfreid had his pretrial and jury trial vacated after waiving his right to a speedy trial. Getzfreid is accused of causing the death of his 4-month-old child in August and is charged with first degree murder, a charge carrying up to life imprisonment and the death penalty. He had been scheduled for a March 31 jury trial.
State v. Robert Underwood; Underwood has submitted his pretrial memorandum intent to introduce new evidence to the court. He has made a motion requesting all information relating to his son, David Underwood, be stricken from the record as evidence in the case, in addition to other evidence already presented. A 3:30 p.m. March 16 hearing for these requests has been scheduled. The state has also submitted a pre-trial memorandum. The jury trial is scheduled for April 19 and is expected to take four days. Underwood is facing a felony charge for accessory to illegal harvesting of game, a charge carrying up to 2 years in prison and $5,000-$10,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for failing to attach coupons to a harvested carcass and accessory before or after the fact, charges carrying up to 1 year in prison and $2,000 in fines. The charges are related to an October 2012 incident involving a bighorn sheep hunt in Park County.
