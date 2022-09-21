CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Ethan J. Asay; Asay was sentenced to 90 days in the Park County Detention Center for one count of interference with a peace officer and two counts of battery. The court further ordered that 60 of the 90 days of incarceration be suspended leaving Asay 30 day left to serve. Asay was also sentenced to 6 months of unsupervised probation for each count, which will be served concurrently. Asay was fined $300. Asay pleaded guilty to these charges on Aug. 12. On Aug. 8, 2021, EMS were called to Shoshone Court Apartments to help Asay, who was reported as being unresponsive and was suspected of having a drug or alcohol overdose. While inside the ambulance on the way to Cody Regional Health, Asay kicked one EMS personnel repeatedly and punched a second EMS person. Asay broke the blood vessel of a Cody Police Officer’s eye while inside the ambulance as well.
State v. Spencer Scott Burns; Burns was found mentally competent to stand trial after he pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to four charges. Burns was charged with aggravated assault and battery by knowingly causing bodily injury to another person with a deadly weapon, which in this case was a motorized vehicle. It is a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. Burns was also charged with property destruction and defacement, a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. Burns was also charged with one count of possessing a controlled substance, tetrahydrocannabinol, which is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment of no more than 12 months, a fine of no more than $1,000 or both, and one count of using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor punishable by no more than 1 year, a fine of no more than $1,500 or both. On Dec. 2, 2020, Burns was involved in a car crash on Yellowstone Avenue where he sideswiped another vehicle while both were driving on the road. According to the affidavit, two passengers in the vehicle that Burns hit sustained shoulder, neck and back injuries. It was during the accident that officers found controlled substances in Burns’ car and found Burns to be under the influence of a controlled substance, the affidavit said. Burns will undergo a pretrial conference and a jury trial at a later date and time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.