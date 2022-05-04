Frigg is a 2-year-old tuxedo domestic shorthair. She is an excellent mouser and loves to be outside. She gets along great with other cats but we are unsure about kids and dogs. Neiko is a 4-year-old Siberian Husky. He has a lot of energy and loves to run and play. He needs to be in a home with no cats or livestock but does well with children, he does well with other dogs but likes to be the dominant one. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, (307) 587-5110. (PCAS photos)

