CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Gabriel Menuey; Menuey was ordered to appear for a sentencing hearing for two counts of misrepresentation by failing to disclose material when obtaining public welfare benefits. Menuey was charged with three counts of misrepresentation, but only entered a plea of guilt for one of them. Between July 1, 2015 and Feb. 9, 2019, Menuey allegedly used social security survivor’s benefits that were meant for her children. Survivor’s benefits are paid to eligible dependents of deceased workers.
State v. Christian Bernard Klein; Klein pled not guilty to one count of property destruction and defacement, one count of interference with a peace officer and one count of driving while under the influence. On March, 14, 2020, Klein allegedly intentionally rammed his ex-girlfriend’s car on Pioneer Avenue. The car’s side doors were damaged and caved in. As Klein was put into handcuffs, Officer Patrick Geraghty smelled alcohol on his person. As Klein was transported from the ER, Klein allegedly swore at Geraghty, calling him a racial slur, and as Geraghty attempted to put Klein in the caged portion of the police vehicle, Klein kicked him in the chest. An evidentiary hearing has been set for Oct. 14.
State v. Joshua D. Martines; A review hearing has been scheduled for Martines, who has entered no contest pleas to one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and one count of reckless endangering. The state dismissed three previous charges, which included one count of endangering children by willfully causing or permitting a child to enter or remain in a vehicle that is being used to store methamphetamines, one count of failing to stop where an accident involved death or injury and one count of failure to maintain liability coverage. On April 30, Martines allegedly struck three family members with his vehicle. A police search of the vehicle found a glass pipe and small bag with methamphetamines in it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.