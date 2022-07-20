Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
July 14, 10:04 a.m., 1901 Sheridan. Fire alarm, false alarm, 2 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 12 minutes.
July 14, 2:12 p.m., 201 Blackburn St. Fire alarm, sprinkler activation, 2 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 21 minutes.
July 16, 4:49 p.m., 1700 US 212. Motorcycle vs. moose. Assisted EMS and provided traffic control, 4 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours and 59 minutes.
July 17, 2:36 p.m., 1138 12th St. Fire alarm, investigated, false alarm, 3 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 44 minutes.
July 17, 3:06 p.m., 200 County Road 7WC, Newton Lakes. One-eighth-acre grass fire extinguished, 5 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 39 minutes.
