Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Dec. 20, 8:51 a.m., 1825 Big Horn Ave., smell of gas, turned over to Rocky Mountain Power, four units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 30 minutes.
Dec. 20, 12:44 p.m. 74 Sage Drive, motor vehicle accident, assisted sheriff’s deputies, four units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 43 minutes.
Dec. 22, 8:57 a.m., 203 W. Yellowstone Ave., smoke alarm, investigated, two units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 48 minutes.
Dec. 23, 12:20 p.m., 18th and Newton, motor vehicle accident, investigated, two units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 18 minutes.
Dec. 24, 7:37 a.m., 44 Road 2AB, chimney fire, investigated, three units and 15 personnel responded. Time in service: 19 minutes.
Dec. 24, 8:07 a.m., 1601 Sheridan Ave., fire alarm, investigated, two units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 8 minutes.
Dec. 24, 1:21 p.m., 938 19th St., carbon monoxide alarm, investigated, three units and 15 personnel. Time in service: 24 minutes.
Dec. 24, 2:50 p.m. 2730 Cougar Ave., broken sprinkler line, investigated, two units and 23 personnel. Time in service: 15 minutes.
