Atlis is a 3-year-old black and brown Airedale mix. Atlis does great with other dogs, cats and children. His adoption fee will be reduced to $50 this month.
Tally is a gray and white American Shorthair. She is 3-years-old and declawed. She needs to go to a home with no dogs. Tally is spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee will be reduced to $20 this month.
If you are interested in adopting these animals, you can fill out an application in person or online at https://parkcountyanimalshelter.org/adopt/adoption-application/. Park County Animal Shelter is open Monday-Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Call 307-587-5110 with questions.
