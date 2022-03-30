Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Anthony Brochu, 40, warrant for probation violation, March 23
Ren Utter, 31, failure to perform duty upon colliding with a vehicle or property, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances- 2nd offense in 10 years, March 25
Traffic
Six cows out on Peaks Lane in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10:10 a.m. March 20.
Horse trailer abandoned on WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies were unable to assist at 4 p.m. March 20.
Caller slid into a head gate in their vehicle near the intersection of Road 8 ½ and Lane 11 in Powell. There were no injuries as of 5:10 p.m. March 20.
Two trucks crashed on WYO 120 South in Cody, 10:25 a.m. March 21.
Multiple vehicles abandoned on County Road 1AF in Clark. Deputies were unable to assist at 12:40 p.m. March 21.
Appaloosa Lane in Cody caller said people are speeding past their residence and are purposely trying to destroy the road. Deputies provided assistance at 7:10 p.m. March 21.
Driver continually speeds on Road 4 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 3:45 p.m. March 22.
Buckets in the road near the intersection of County Road 3CX and US 14A in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 8:15 p.m. March 22.
Animal call made on County Road 6WX in Cody. Deputies referred to a different agency at 8:35 a.m. March 23.
Caller said another vehicle ended up following them back to their house near the intersection of Stagecoach Trail and Hedrick Spring Road in Cody to confront them. Deputies provided assistance at 11:50 a.m. March 23.
Caller had second hand info that a person possibly slid off US 14-16-20 West in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 7:25 p.m. March 23.
A vehicle crashed into a boulder on US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 9:55 a.m. March 24.
Caller would like to talk to a deputy about construction workers driving up and down a road near the intersection of WYO 295 and Lane 10 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 12:20 p.m. March 24.
A vehicle drove through the caller’s fence on Sage Drive in Cody the previous night but did leave a note. Reported at 5:20 p.m. March 24.
Road 10 in Powell caller has questions about the abandoned vehicle process, 3:30 p.m. March 25.
A truck hit a fence on Lane 10 ½ in Powell, 5:10 p.m. March 25.
Pickup truck is out of control and turned on to Sage Creek driving at a high rate of speed. Deputies were unable to locate it at 5:35 p.m. March 25.
A vehicle hit a deer near the intersection of County Road 1AB and Bunn Lane in Clark, 8:10 a.m. March 26.
Caller has an abandoned horse trailer on WYO 295 in Powell that needs a title. Deputies provided assistance at 4:30 p.m. March 26.
Other
Search and Rescue call made for two snowmobilers stuck in a creek bottom for the last hour to hour and a half on Mineral Mountain, 2:55 p.m. March 20.
Caller has a black lab dog with a white chest and paws but missing a lot of hair near the intersection of Road 10 and Lane 11 ½ in Powell, 6:10 p.m. March 20.
Oak Drive in Cody caller said their neighbor has an aggressive dog chasing children. Deputies provided assistance at 6:15 p.m. March 20.
Caller found a dark gray winter horse blanket near the intersection of Irma Flats Drive and Range View Drive in Cody, 10:45 a.m. March 21.
Items taken from a vehicle sitting in a yard on Road 7 in Powell, 12 p.m. March 21.
WYO 120 North in Clark resident made a delayed report of someone threatening to pull a gun on them, 2:15 p.m. March 21.
Keys were lost on US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 9:40 a.m. March 22.
Items stolen from residence on Schneider Road in Cody sometime between November 2021 and January 2022. Reported at 10:05 a.m March 22.
Wallet found on US 14-16-20 East in Cody, 4:45 p.m. March 22.
Two bulls out in the County Road 2ABS in Cody area, 12:25 p.m. March 23.
Harassment reported on West 14th Street in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 2 p.m. March 23.
County Road 6WX in Cody resident stopped by the Park Law Enforcement Center and wants to talk to a deputy about potential issues. Deputies provided assistance at 9:05 a.m. March 24.
Lane 11 ½ in Powell resident gave money to a possible scam, 12:50 p.m. March 25.
Second hand info of animal bite occurring on Main Street in Ralston reported, 5:20 p.m. March 25.
Medium sized boat looks like it’s having trouble getting to the shore because of the wind near Lakeshore Circle in Cody. It’s headed toward the North Fork campgrounds and is the only boat on the lake. Deputies provided assistance at 6:05 p.m. March 25.
Lane 8 in Powell caller was threatened by text message, 9:35 p.m. March 25.
McCullough Drive in Cody resident stopped by the Park County Law Enforcement Center and wants to speak to a deputy, 10:45 a.m. March 26.
Caller thinks there are people pulling railroad spikes off the tracks near the intersection of Lane 19 and US 14A in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 1:55 p.m. March 26.
Property damage reported near the intersection of County Road 2AB and Quarter Horse Lane in Cody, 2:40 p.m. March 26.
Stray heeler mix dog at large on US 14A in Powell. The dog was gone upon deputy arrival at 7:15 p.m. March 26.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Joshua Grisham, 44, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive in a single lane, March 23
Jessica Moore, 18, possession of controlled substances, illegal lights, no proof of insurance, March 26
Disturbance
Caller has questions about barking dogs in his neighborhood on Tri Power Court, 10:25 a.m. March 24.
Loud music reported on 19th Street but the reporting party has not made contact with the offending parties. The parties were gone upon police arrival at 11:20 p.m. March 25.
Dog yelping from inside unknown apartment on Pioneer Avenue, 11:35 p.m. March 25.
Traffic
Caller’s vehicle was hit on March 19 on Sheridan Avenue and they did not notice until the following morning. Reported at 8:30 a.m. March 22.
Poodle-type dog running loose on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 5:30 p.m. March 22.
Woman thinks her vehicle was hit in the Albertson’s parking lot, 6 p.m. March 22.
Traffic complaint filed on numerous construction vehicles parked in the road near the intersection of Cooper Lane West and Big Horn Avenue, 10:20 a.m. March 23.
Caller hit a parked vehicle while it was unoccupied on Stampede Avenue. There was no injuries or blockage as of 5:30 p.m. March 23.
Road hazard reported near the intersection of Date Street and Big Horn Avenue at 5:55 p.m. March 24.
Parking problem reported on a red Ford truck that has been parked in front of Canyon View Avenue woman’s house since November, 7:15 a.m. March 25.
Driver warned for speeding on Platinum Avenue, 2 p.m. March 25.
Caller said a vehicle just drove by and shot them with an Orbeez gun near the intersection of 12th Street and Sheridan Avenue traveling in an unknown direction. Officers were unable to locate them at 4:25 p.m. March 25.
Caller said a person in a gray Chevy Yukon with a black bumper just shot at them with a gel gun near the intersection of 12th Street and Sheridan Avenue and turned on to 13th Street, 5 p.m. March 25.
Driver side mirror hit of a white 2004 Pontiac Grand Am while parked on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:10 p.m. March 25.
Metal bracket in the middle of the road on Big Horn Avenue. Officers were unable to locate it at 1:10 p.m. March 26.
Traffic complaint filed on a blue car and a black car with unknown license plates driving recklessly near Mentock Park on Blackburn Avenue. Officers were unable to locate them at 6:30 p.m. March 26.
Person was warned for illegal parking on Sheridan Avenue, 9:35 p.m. March 26.
Second hand report of trailer blocking northbound traffic on Pioneer Avenue that appears to have been hit. Officers provided assistance at 11:45 p.m. March 26.
Parking problem reported on gray Honda Civic parked in no parking zone behind Rawhide Coffee on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:30 a.m. March 27.
Vehicle hit while parked on Yellowstone Avenue, 3:45 p.m. March 27.
Driver warned for speeding in a school zone, failing to signal and following too closely on Cougar Avenue, 8 a.m. March 28.
Inoperable vehicle with flat passenger side tire on Beck Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:30 a.m. March 28.
Caller’s vehicle was hit on Pioneer Avenue and they just saw the damage this morning. Officers provided assistance at 2:25 p.m. March 28.
Other
Resident on 37th Street said they sent a check to a charitable organization and the payee was changed, 9:35 a.m. March 22.
Caller noticed when taking a walk last week that the alley between Cedar Lane and Birch Lane was covered in dog feces. The caller suspects the residents in the area just throw the excrement over the fence. Officers provided assistance at 12:05 p.m. March 22.
South Chugwater Drive woman is receiving harassing texts from a number she does not recognize. Officers provided assistance at 1 p.m. March 22.
Two people stole about $16-$17 on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:15 p.m. March 22.
Davidson Avenue woman said her white and gray husky dog that is tagged and chipped is running at large, 7:10 a.m. March 23.
Woman lost her big wallet with phone and cards inside on Sheridan Avenue when she possibly left it on top of her car, 8:50 a.m. March 23.
Man lost his brown single fold wallet yesterday near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, 8:50 a.m. March 23.
Person slumped over their steering wheel on Yellowstone Avenue, 9:20 a.m. March 23.
Delayed report of theft that occurred on Yellowstone Avenue on March 18. Reported at 4:45 p.m. March 23.
Possibly intoxicated patient on 11th Street. Officers provided assistance at 6:50 a.m. March 24.
Woman near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street wants to talk to an officer about various family issues she’s having with her sister. Officers provided assistance at 2:15 p.m. March 24.
Aggressive gray and white husky dog with a tan or yellow leash attached in the Peake Avenue and 20th Street area. It charged the female caller when she was on a walk this morning about 5-10 minutes ago, 8:10 a.m. March 25.
Man found a syringe that he wants an officer to dispose of across from Headlines Salon in the westbound lane of Sheridan Avenue. Officers were unable to locate it at 9:50 a.m. March 25.
Harassment reported near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, 4:35 p.m. March 25.
Intoxicated older cowboy that could barely walk was seen in a white Chevy S10 on Big Horn Avenue wearing a blue bottom up plain shirt, wranglers and cowboy boots. The larger man was gone upon police arrival at 5:50 p.m. March 25.
Female canvassing Sixth Street neighborhood and trying to get money, 5:55 p.m March 25.
East Carter Avenue man had Buffalo Bill medallions and a six-pound bag of pennies and multiple other boxes of coins go missing. Officers provided assistance at 6:15 p.m. March 25.
Aggressive blue heeler dog tried to attack the caller and their son near the intersection of 23rd Street and Sheridan Avenue at 9:20 a.m. March 26.
Renter on Kent Avenue has been served an eviction notice and still has not paid rent or moved out. Officers were unable to locate them at 11:25 a.m. March 26.
Man who is possibly involved in a domestic dispute yelled at the caller when they asked him if they needed help near the intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Officers were unable to locate them at 3:40 p.m. March 26.
Woman on 29th Street said there is a pitbull dog at her house again that chases her chickens. Officers provided assistance at 2:10 p.m. March 27.
Pioneer Avenue woman said she thinks she heard her neighbor smack their child and could hear one of the children yelling “ouch.” She said it happened earlier today but it happens a lot. Officers provided assistance at 9:10 p.m. March 27.
Woman on 23rd Street said she received a phone call from a friend at 3:20 a.m. that they took a handful of pills and are suicidal. Officers provided assistance at 4:05 a.m. March 28.
Female said someone is going to run her over with a crane at Groathouse Construction on Big Horn Avenue. She said someone is trying to fill in a canal that she said is not supposed to be filled in the area near Groathouse, 8:20 a.m. March 28.
Ex-employee keeps coming on property of Big Horn Avenue business and they would like her trespassed. Officers provided assistance at 9:10 a.m. March 28.
Woman has questions about living in a camper on her friend’s property near the intersection of 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue until she can find a place to live. Officers provided assistance at 1:20 p.m. March 28.
Kent Avenue man said his neighbor is blowing darts into his yard. Officers provided assistance at 2:15 p.m. March 28.
Yellow lab and smaller white and black dog at large in the Sheridan Avenue area. Officers provided assistance at 3:25 p.m. March 28.
Pioneer Avenue woman said someone keyed her car on March 26. Reported at 3:30 p.m. March 28.
Weapons offense reported on 10th Street in Cody, 3:45 p.m. March 28.
Sheridan Avenue woman reported fraud with her nonprofit vendor show happening this weekend, involving some people who are out of money. Officers provided assistance at 4:25 p.m. March 28.
