CIVIL ACTIONS
Bonnie Smith v. Buffalo Bill Memorial Association; The plaintiff has submitted a request for a scheduling conference. Smith is suing the Buffalo Bill Center of the West for what she claims was more than $70,000 in unreturned personal possessions upon her termination from the museum in March 2019.
RMCC Inc. and IEC Real Estate Holdings v. Park County Commissioners.; Judge William Edelman will now preside over the case. In February 2020, the plaintiff opened a case alleging they were not formally notified by the commissioners of a zoning change. The plaintiffs claim the zoning change disrupted the investment-backed expectations of RMCC and IEC, and is accusing the county of failure to follow development standards and regulations, statutory and regulatory procedure, violating Wyoming law for continuation of existing uses, and faulty resolutions in its decision. Because of such, the plaintiff is demanding a reclassification of the zoning. The commissioners made motions to dismiss both cases, which was denied for the second case. RMCC and IEC are petitioning the court that the commissioners did not adequately inform them of a zoning change to their Powell property in April 2019.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Conner Lesher; A June 30 pretrial conference and Aug. 10 jury trial was set for Lesher. Lesher is charged with exploiting a vulnerable adult, charges carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Lesher is accused of stealing at least $11,329 from his grandmother from 2018-2020 as her power of attorney for her while she was residing in a nursing home.
State v. Sascha Hess; The state has submitted a petition to revoke Hess’ bond after he was charged with testing positive for alcohol and possessing a meth pipe at the Silver Dollar Bar on Friday night. He is still in custody with a $5,000 cash bond. Hess is scheduled for a June 30 pretrial conference and Aug. 10 jury trial. He is charged with possession of more than 3 grams controlled substance meth, possession of more than 3 grams controlled substance morphine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, and faulty tail lights, charges carrying up to 11 years in prison and $21,200 in fines. Hess is accused of possessing 4.4 grams of meth, 4.4 grams of morphine capsules, and marijuana during a Cody traffic stop in February.
State v. Kenneth Stone; The state submitted and facilitated a warrant for search and seizure for Stone’s hospital records from his October 2020 accident. Stone is facing charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Due to it being his third felony charge, the state is pushing for a life sentence imprisonment. Stone is accused of drifting into the westbound lane on U.S. 14-16-20 near the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park and colliding with a vehicle traveling west around a left-hand corner.
State v. Natosha Martin; Martin is scheduled for a 1 p.m. May 21 arraignment hearing. She is facing felonies for delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance in an amount larger than three grams, and her third or subsequent offense for possession of a controlled substance, charges carrying up to 32 years in prison and $45,000 in fines. In March Martin was found with 12.5 ounces of meth inside her vehicle in Cody.
State v. Chelsea Velker and Travis Dawe; The State has requested for a pretrial conference and jury trial scheduling. Velker and Dawe are each charged with a felony for allowing a child in the presence of meth, charges carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Meth was allegedly found during a search of Velker’s house in January.
State v. Mitchell Herzberg; Herzberg is scheduled for a 10 a.m. May 18 arraignment hearing. He is facing felonies for aggravated assault and battery and delivery of meth, charges carrying up to 17 years in prison and $25,000 in fines. Herzberg is accused of kicking and beating a man with a stick while in possession of meth in March.
State v. Moshe Williams and Carolyn Aune; Judge Bobbi Overfield has been assigned to hear the case. Williams and Aune are being held at the Park County Detention Center each on a $1 million cash-only bond, after being charged with first degree murder, a charge carrying life in prison and the possibility of the death penalty. Each are accused of causing the murder of Williams’ 2-year-old daughter Paisleigh Williams.
