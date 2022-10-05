Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Danny D. Cox Jr., $105; Nathan R. Kittle, $115; Teah Medina, $140; Sandra A. Newsome, $103; Aaron S. Davidson, $105; Amy L. Whalen, $105.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Nathan R. Kittle, compulsory auto insurance, 2nd offense, $1,150; Kittle, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, jail 30 days, 23 suspended, 6 months probation, $200; Joshua W. Grisham, DUI, 1st offense within 10 years, $470; Daniel D. Huffman, DUI, 3rd offense within 10 years, jail 120 days, 76 suspended, 1 year probation, $970; Huffman, driving while license suspended, 2nd offense, jail 7 days, $970; Ronald Aho, driving within single lane, $90; Adam Shane Aviles Jr., white lamp required to illuminate rear registration plate, $100; Richard Perkins, driving unsafe vehicle, $140; David D. Doan II, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked if not suspended, $450; Doan, no seat belt, $25; Ryan L. Roemmich, hunt, trap, fish or collect antlers/horns on private land without permission, $450;
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Craig F. Fillerup, Park City, Utah, $170; Ashley Flynn, Gansevoort, N.Y., $120; Craig Ferrari, Placerville, Calif., $330; Starlene Fox, Twin Valley, Minn., $112; Mark Miller, Vail, Colo., $120; Gunner Plenty, Lodge Grass, Mont., $103; Bruce Paulson, Wayzata, Minn., $115; Lloyd Decker, San Diego, Calif., $125; William E. Garrett, Loveland, Colo., $135; Marten Kisto, Prewitt, N.M., $195; Marvin Pate, Sewanee, Tenn., $135; Maxangelo Ignacio Teodosio, Shoshoni, $175; John Taylor, Powell, $97; Luka Mendes, Riverton, $97; Gabriel Witner, Muskegon, Mich., $165; Hanson Nayos, Portland, Ore., $120; Randi Rotjan, Lincoln, Mass., $135; Jacie Smith, Miles City, Mont., $135; Seth C. Boyd, Texarkana, Texas, $140; James Wildman, $103.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Lakin Peebles, Powell, child safety restraint system, 1st offense, $80; Nathan G. Cummings, Powell, window tint greater than 28% on side/wing or both, $100; Allan J. Harrington, Lovell, theft under $1,000, $151 in restitution, $220; Allen L. Adams, Fallon, Nev., driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, $570; Adams, DUI, $570; Albino Aguilar, Gilcrest, Colo., improper passing, $100.
