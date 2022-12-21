Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Frank Cayer Wilson, 52, unlawful contact: rude, insolent or angry touches without bodily injury, Dec. 14.
Mark Erwin Harvey, 73, motor vehicle crash, Dec. 16.
Kaitlyn Jean Stryjewski, 36, warrant, Dec. 19.
Traffic
Deputy discovered downed poles from motor vehicle crash on County Road 2BC/County Road 2BD, 8:44 a.m., Dec. 11.
Caller on Highway 14A/Jim Bridger Trail reported a two vehicle crash with a horse involved. Deputy provided assistance, 6:15 a.m., Dec. 14.
Caller on Road 2N lost a red ice fishing shack between Deaver and Cody, 11:22 a.m., Dec. 14.
Caller on State Street reported a Subaru struck the propane tank storage in front of the store, 1:17 p.m., Dec. 16.
Caller on Milepost 12 Highway 294 reported a single semi/trailer rollover with entrapment, 30 feet off roadway. Deputy provided assistance, 4:08 p.m., Dec. 16.
Caller on Milepost 5 of Highway 14A reported a vehicle doing 100 mph headed towards Cody, 6:50 p.m., Dec. 16.
Other
Caller on Road 11 said he is missing a handgun he keeps in his truck when he drives to Belfry, 10:22 a.m., Dec. 12.
Caller on Highway 120 S/Highway 290 reported a bullet hit his truck, 11:44 a.m., Dec. 12.
Caller on County Road 6WX reported a 32-year-old Chestnut mare missing, 11:15 a.m., Dec. 13.
Caller on Holland Road said they are being threatened via the internet, 1:48 p.m., Dec. 13.
Caller on Olive Road said a female was bitten by a cat, 11:19 a.m., Dec. 14.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Kristofer M. Wright, 35, warrant, Dec. 16.
Thomas W. Paul, 60, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, failure to maintain lane, speed, Dec. 16.
James H. Bunker, 45, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal, Dec. 17.
Joseph D. Bell, 32, DUI, speed, Dec. 19.
Disturbance
Caller on 13th Street said a female is yelling from inside an unknown apartment. Caller doesn’t know what is being said or the name of the female but only hears one voice. Officer provided assistance, 4:54 p.m., Dec. 16.
Traffic
Officer initiated activity at 19th Street. Mail truck struck. Officer provided assistance, 4:24 p.m., Dec. 13.
Multiple callers on C Street reported a maroon Hyundai Sonata hitting mailboxes, 6:01 p.m., Dec. 16.
Traffic Stop at Depot Drive/16th Street. Mother warned for allowing an unlicensed driver to drive. Driver warned for operating vehicle without a driver’s license and no taillights, 11:09 p.m., Dec. 17.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reported a female driving her gold Taurus with no plates as they are on her son’s vehicle, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 19.
Other
Caller on Cougar Avenue would like to speak to an officer about her nurse being fired, 11:57 a.m., Dec. 13.
Caller on 17th Street said a man was acting suspiciously while trying to deposit a check. Officer provided assistance, 4:51 p.m., Dec. 13.
Caller on F Street stated someone is threatening her if she does not send money. She has sent money to this person, and is already working with the bank and PayPal on this issue, 8:18 a.m., Dec. 14.
Caller on 11th Street requested a welfare check on their neighbor, who has not been to work. Officer provided assistance, 12:32 p.m., Dec. 14.
Caller on E Avenue said her daughter’s debit card is being used by her friend. Officer provided assistance, 2:56 p.m., Dec. 14.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported an attempted shoplift by a female in her 70s. Name is unknown but may have been intoxicated. Officer provided assistance, 5:24 p.m., Dec. 15.
Caller on Mountain View Drive said another employee in town from Colorado for a contract job has issued verbal threats via the phone, but there has been no mention of weapons. Officer provided assistance, 7 p.m., Dec. 15.
Caller on 14th Street would like to trespass his soon to be ex-wife, 8:02 p.m., Dec. 15.
Caller on Baker Drive said a male was verbally aggressive and physically charged toward him while he was trying to deliver food to a different apartment. No physical contact made and no obvious weapon/alcohol/drug use. Officer provided assistance, 6:19 p.m., Dec. 16.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue requested help with a subject who believes people are after him and nurses are worried he may get aggressive. Officer provided assistance, 3:39 a.m., Dec. 17.
Caller on 26th Street advised he sees footprints coming and going into apartment’s window and tried to get into the washing machine, 10:26 a.m., Dec. 19.
Caller on 9th Street said she was assaulted by her caregiver and has a swollen face and chest pain, 12:00 p.m., Dec. 19.
Caller on 14th Street said her husband has been arguing with her. There has been lots of yelling but nothing physical. Officer provided assistance, 8:34 p.m., Dec. 19.
