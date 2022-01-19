CIVIL ACTIONS
Gunwerks LLC. v. Forward Cody Wyoming Inc., Sletten Construction, Plan One Architects; Gunwerks has submitted an amending complaint, adding Sletten Construction and Plan One Architects to the lawsuit. It is accusing Sletten and Plan One of breach of contract. It already was accusing Forward Cody of breach of contract and breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing. The plaintiff is alleging the defendants failed to follow through on a contractual agreement to provide the kind of facility it said they had agreed upon. Gunwerks is suing for $3 million or more in the case.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Audrey Estes; Estes had her probation revoked and reinstated for 3 years supervised probation and with the requirement that she successfully complete Sheridan County Adult and Juvenile Drug Court. She had her probation revoked because she had an active warrant in Sheridan County, refused to take a drug test when it appeared she was under the influence of controlled substances, absconded from probation, and failed to provide probation and parole her contact information. In February 2020 Estes pled guilty to burglary and was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation. She had her probation revoked for the first time in June 2021 for similar reasons and testing positive for drugs.
State v. Joshua Jacobs; A $15,000 cash bond was set for Jacobs. He has denied the state’s third petition to revoke his probation. Jacobs is accused of refusing to show up for drug testing and staying in contact with his probation agent. He is scheduled for a Jan. 26 evidentiary hearing and a Feb. 1 appearance bond hearing. Jacobs had his probation revoked for a second time in October and reimposed for 6 months supervised. In April 2018 Jacobs was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and $3,600 in court fees and fines after pleading guilty to 2 counts possession of marijuana – his third or subsequent offense. The two, consecutive five-year supervised probation terms he was sentenced to in September 2019 are still active and ongoing.
State v. Noah Douglass-Wiley; The defendant had his request for a bond modification denied by Judge Bill Simpson. His current bond is set at $35,000 cash only. He is facing charges for theft of property valued $1,000 or more, a charge carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines, to which he has pleaded not guilty. Douglass-Wiley is accused of stealing $36,000 in merchandise from Walmart in October.
State v. Lauren Davis; Davis is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. Thursday arraignment hearing. She is charged with aggravated assault and battery, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Davis is also facing misdemeanors for driving under the influence of controlled substances- 3rd offense in 10 years, driving under the influence of controlled substances- 4th offense in 10 years, failure to perform duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, charges carrying up to 7.5 years in prison and $13,200 in fines. She is accused of driving under the influence of controlled substances on two separate occasions in the same week and knocking over a light pole while driving.
State v. Moshe Williams and Carolyn Aune; The defense is not opposing the state’s request to extend the deadline for filing pretrial motions. Williams and Aune are being held at the Park County Detention Center each on a $1 million cash-only bond, after being charged with first degree murder, a charge carrying life in prison and the possibility of the death penalty. Each are accused of causing the murder of Williams’ 2-year-old daughter Paisleigh Williams. They are scheduled for a March 7 jury trial.
State v. Jason Getzfreid; A Feb. 2 status hearing was scheduled on a motion for bond modification. The defendant is accused of causing the death of his 4-month-old child in August and is charged with first degree murder, a charge carrying up to life imprisonment and the death penalty. He is scheduled for a March 31 jury trial.
