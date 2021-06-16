Ian Jesse Rodriguez was born June 10, 2021, at Cody Regional Health to Amanda Rodriguez of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce.
Grandparents are Aurora and Donald Rodriguez.
Lucy Marie Gatzke was born June 9, 2021, at Cody Regional Health to Kayla and Brandon Gatzke of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces.
Lucy joins brother Hank, 2.
Grandparents include Dennis Gatzke, Paula VanDerBosch, and Luke and Brenda Java.
Sebastián Kane Gehrts was born June 7, 2021, at Campbell County Hospital to Britney Edwards Gehrts and Brad Gehrts of Gillette.
He weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces.
Sebastián joins sibling Revey, 2.
Grandparents are Susan Edwards of Cody, and Marc and Krystal Gehrts of Gillette.
