Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Gregory Saltero, failure to stop at a stop sign, $110; Thomas Bullock, improper backing, crash, $210; Rocky Lehman, careless driving, crash, $200; David Valdez, speeding, $115; Jerrick Waters, leaving scene of a crash, $600, $10; Roshelle Carmon, speeding, $118; Cyrus Martin, no liability insurance, $400, no valid driver license, $150, speeding, $109; Keith Dewey, speeding $106, $10.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Joshua Parson, theft, $750, $10; Zachary St. Clair, furnishing alcohol to minor, $750, $10; Austin Dunks, disorderly conduct, $300, $10; Patrick McConahay, conspiracy, $300, $10; Luis Cordero, disorderly conduct, $300, $10; Jaxon File, disturbing the peace, $310.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Carline Bennett, Rockville, Md., speeding, $154; Alexander Gaisford, Byron, no valid driver license, $150, $10.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jay Cotter, Powell, disorderly conduct, $310.
