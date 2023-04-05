Kiki is an 8-year-old female, who has been with us for 49 days, she is a domestic shorthair. She only has one tooth so she needs a wet food diet only, loves to bird watch and long naps. Grant is 8-months-old and has been with us for 42 days, he is a blue heeler mix who loves to play and is high energy. He is good with other dogs. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.