Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Robert Robinson, careless driving, $210; Justin McAlmond, speeding, $115; Brian Bragg, following too closely, crash, $210; Shandra Iveth Pereira, speeding, $109; Frazier Spomer, no liability insurance, crash, $600, $10; Travis Carroll, no valid or expired registration, $150; Lily Hanna Whitman, no or one headlight, $100.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Lily Hanna Whitman, illegal possession of electronic cigarettes, vaping devices, $25; Joel Ortega, curfew violation, $150, $10.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Robert Polchlopek, Natick, Mass., speeding, $121, $10; James Holm, Hutchison, Kan., speeding, $128; Ronald Wood, Redondo Beach, Calif., Hubert Mei, Chicago, speeding, $115; Jeffrey Statler, Henderson, Nev., speeding, $121; Kam Chase Baker, Broxton, Ga., speeding, $106; Timothy Holland Bennett, Powell, driving while under suspension, bench warrant for failure to pay; William Morehead, Sonora, Calif., no liability insurance, bench warrant for failure to appear.

