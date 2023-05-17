Atlis is a 3 and a half year old brown and black Airedale mix. He was surrendered to Park County Animal Shelter because of his previous owner's health. He has not lived with cats, children or other dogs in the past. However, since being at the shelter, he has made some dog friends. He is a high energy boy and loves to go for walks. Atlis has been a resident at the shelter for 25 days and needs a new home as soon as possible because he has not adjusted well to the shelter life. Rosemary is a 4-year-old black and white female tuxedo kitty. She was brought to the shelter as a stray. She has been a resident for 46 days. She is such a sweetheart. Rosemary loves being petted and getting attention. She would be the perfect snuggle bug for her new owner. She also has a very soft kitty meow. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110. 

