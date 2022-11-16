Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Nov. 9, 7:14 p.m., 2128 Haugen St., smoke alarm, changed batteries, three units and 24 personnel. Time in service: 31 minutes.
Nov. 10, 1:27 p.m., 2132 Birch Lane, pop-off valve open on boiler, five units and 16 personnel. Time is service: 33 minutes.
Nov. 11, 4:17 p.m., 1601 Sheridan Ave., alarm, cancelled, two units and 24 personnel. Time is service: 13 minutes.
Nov. 11, 4:25 p.m., 1601 Sheridan Ave., melted bucket, three units and 16 personnel. Time in service: 10 minutes.
Nov. 11, 5:32 p.m., 296 WYO 120 N, motor vehicle accident, investigated, four units and 14 personnel. Time is service: 1 hour, 3 minutes.
Nov. 14, 3:48 p.m., 17th and Mountain View Drive, motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, four units and 19 personnel. Time in service: 42 minutes.
