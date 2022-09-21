Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Sept. 6, 9:23 p.m., US 14A and Road 3EX, motor vehicle accident, investigated, 6 units and 21 personnel. Time in service: 22 minutes.
Sept. 14, 9:34 p.m., 2525 Central Ave., motor vehicle accident, 2 units and 23 personnel. Time in service: 5 minutes.
Sept. 16, 2:49 a.m., 86 Road 2BC, motor vehicle accident, assisted deputies, 4 units and 13 personnel. Time in service: 36 minutes.
Sept. 18, 9:16 a.m., 3410 WYO 296, possible fire, investigated and turned over to forest service, 4 units and 16 personnel. Time in service: 3 hours, 55 minutes.
Sept. 19, 46 Road 2ABN, controlled burn out of control, extinguished, 5 units and 17 personnel. Time in service: 2 hours and 42 minutes.
Sept. 20, 5:53 a.m., Mile marker 31 on WYO 296, car vs. three cows, assisted highway patrol, 4 units and 17 personnel. Time in service: 1 hours and 17 minutes.
