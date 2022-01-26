Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Samantha Cole, $135; Michael Fisher Jr., $130; Tristan Miner, $170; Linda Seaton, $103; Jerry Kinkade, $103.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Mark Ryzewicz, failure to stop at stop sign, $140; Cody Nielson, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, $970; Kevin Glover, domestic battery, jail 90 days, 73 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $570; Theodore Maxwell, no seat belt, $25; Tristan Miner, $25; Sierra Brewer, no seat belt, $25; Jane Kloberdanz, expired temporary license, $140; Coty Ringel, no seat belt, $25; Jeremy Johnstone, domestic battery – 2nd offense in 5 years, jail 120 days, 60 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $120; Tucker Blatt, restricted license, $140; William Blatt, expired temporary license, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Bo Grant, Lovell, $130; Agustin Marquez De Luna, Greybull, $125; Russell Batie, Colstrip, Mont., $103; Kristofer Michaels, Burlington, $120; Lucy Schroeder, Arvada, Colo., $135; Bethany Barna, Thermopolis, $15.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ronald Spurling, Billings, failure to retain previous 7 days of logs, $190; Zackary Tippetts, Lovell, invalid docs, $140.
