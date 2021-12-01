Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Mallory Smith, 34, warrant, Nov. 23
Jason Schulz, 37, warrant for probation revocation, Nov. 24
Traffic
Caller hit a fence while trying to miss a deer near the intersection of WYO 114 and Lane 5 in Powell, 1:30 a.m. Nov. 21.
Black bull between Road 8 and Road 9 on Lane 6 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 5:10 p.m. Nov. 21.
One vehicle crash on County Road 8VE in Clark, 9:45 p.m. Nov. 21.
Maroon car has been parked partially on a caller’s driveway on County Road 6WX in Cody and on the county road for several days. Deputies provided assistance at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 25.
Dog in the middle of the road on County Road 6WX in Cody. Deputies were unable to assist at 5:10 p.m. Nov. 27.
Other
Lane 15 in Powell caller would like to speak with a deputy about possible domestic issues. Deputies provided assistance at 12:05 a.m. Nov. 21.
A resident on Lane 15 in Cody needs deputies for some type of domestic issue, 12:35 a.m. Nov. 21.
Garage door was open when a resident arrived home on WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 7:40 a.m. Nov. 21.
Lane 9 in Powell resident would like a deputy to go get a dog. Deputies were unable to assist at 11:50 a.m. Nov. 21.
Spicer Lane resident in Cody said a person was physical and left in a truck, 7:15 p.m. Nov. 22.
A 99-year-old woman was found deceased on Brown Mountain Road in Cody, 7:55 a.m. Nov. 23.
Pipes stolen on County Road 3JC in Meeteetse, 11 a.m. Nov. 23.
Road 8 in Powell resident said their neighbor’s horses are on their property again. Deputies provided assistance at 1:10 p.m. Nov. 23.
White and orange border collie and healer mix dog with a black collar but no tags is loose on Lane 14 in Powell, 1:40 p.m. Nov. 23.
Caller is receiving threats by text on Lane 10 in Powell, 3:50 p.m. Nov. 23.
Items are being stolen from a residence on Lane 15 in Powell and are being sold, 4:40 p.m. Nov. 23.
Road 10 in Powell resident caught a stray dog at their gate. It is a large male black lab with a blue collar, 9:25 p.m. Nov. 23.
McCullough Drive resident in Cody said someone trespassed on their property, 8:40 a.m. Nov. 24.
Young brown goat lost from Production Circle in Powell, 11:45 a.m. Nov. 24.
Caller is missing two 6-month-old black cows near the intersection Road 14 and Lane 9 ½ in Powell, 1:05 p.m. Nov. 24.
Delayed report of an assault made from US 14A in Cody, 2:20 p.m. Nov. 24.
About 30 head of cattle illegally grazing on Lane 14 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance.
Intoxicated person on Lane 14 in Powell, 9:05 p.m. Nov. 25.
Dog attacked sheep on Road 10 in Powell, 11:40 a.m. Nov. 26.
Caller would like a deputy to respond to a domestic dispute on WYO 295 in Powell, 11 p.m. Nov. 27.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Tonya Lara, 36, probation violation, Nov. 23
Disturbance
Barking dogs on Draw Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:15 a.m. Nov. 23.
People in Pioneer Avenue apartment making all kinds of noises and won’t turn down the music. Caller thinks a woman is doing it on purpose. Officers provided assistance at 9:35 p.m. Nov. 25.
Screaming and yelling heard on Canyon View Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:35 p.m. Nov. 26.
Disturbance reported in the alley behind Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 2 a.m. Nov. 27.
A disturbance was reported regarding a woman who has a language barrier who is refusing to leave a property on 17th Street because of a service contract. Officers provided assistance at 1:45 p.m. Nov. 27.
Very loud music coming from Pioneer Avenue apartment. Officers found nothing at 8:25 p.m. Nov. 28.
Traffic
Damage to a blue Toyota Rav 4 reported near the intersection of 19th Street and Big Horn Avenue, 8:20 a.m. Nov. 25.
Two-car motor vehicle crash on Beck Avenue with no injuries or blockage, 4 p.m. Nov. 26.
Motor vehicle crash occurred the previous night on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:45 a.m. Nov. 28.
Grey vehicle parked halfway out in the street on 15th Street near Glendale Park. Officers provided assistance at 9 a.m. Nov. 28.
Caller backed into a gas meter on River View Drive and said it is leaking gas. Officers provided assistance at 12:10 p.m. Nov. 29.
Vehicle abandoned on 19th Street, 1:05 p.m. Nov. 29.
Other
Unattended death reported for 73-year-old man not breathing on Mountain View Drive, 11 a.m. Nov. 23.
Resident on 17th Street would like to speak to an officer about their neighbor throwing waste in the street and parking lot. Officers provided assistance at 1:35 p.m. Nov. 23.
Person cleaning a Big Horn Avenue home was confronted by someone trespassing in that home, 3:20 p.m. Nov. 23.
Loaded firearm left in a Rumsey Avenue bathroom. Officers provided assistance at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24.
Intoxicated man reported walking down 16th Street. The man told the caller they do not know where they live. Officers provided assistance at 2:20 a.m. Nov. 25.
Woman is receiving texts from her ex who said he is sitting outside her parent’s house and said she should be scared. Officers provided assistance at 7:25 a.m. Nov. 26.
A woman on 14th Street is receiving suicidal texts from her ex and wants a welfare check performed. Officers provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 26.
Woman’s husband is threatening her on Big Horn Avenue. She said there is a history of domestic events, 2:05 p.m. Nov. 26.
Female can hear another woman on Canyon View Avenue saying call the cops, 4:45 p.m. Nov. 27.
Wallet found on 14th Street, 10:35 a.m. Nov. 28.
Man sleeping on a bench near the entrance to the Cody Canal off Alger Avenue and the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street. Officers provided assistance at 8 a.m. Nov. 29.
Window broken and evidence of a squatter occupying Big Horn Avenue property. The squatter was not there at 8:55 a.m. Nov. 29.
Man had a fan fall out of his vehicle when leaving a residence on Big Horn Avenue, 12:50 p.m. Nov. 29.
Two dogs went missing from Newton Avenue residence. One is a large male white Pyrenese with a blue, pink, and yellow collar and responds to “Mec.” The other is a small white male terrier and poodle crossbreed that responds to “Flash,” 2:55 p.m. Nov. 29.
Check lost on Sheridan Avenue, 3:55 p.m. Nov. 29.
Theft reported from a storage unit on Robert Street that occurred sometime in the previous 24 hours. The caller is at the facility with an RV at 4:35 p.m. Nov. 29
