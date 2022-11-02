Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Matthew James Coleman, 32, warrant, Oct. 26.
Edgar Danial Calhoun, 70, duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, motor vehicle crash, Oct. 29.
Joshua Maxwell Michelman, 30, possession of controlled substance, speeding, Oct. 31.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Road 6/Lane 7. Vehicle versus fence, 6:46 p.m., Oct. 24.
Motor vehicle crash on Lane 11/Road 8 with car in the ditch and vehicle slightly blocking road, 7:09 a.m., Oct. 28.
Other
Caller on Road 18 is concerned about a person in a white truck driving slowly past the house and parking in front of the house. Deputy provided assistance, 6:35 p.m., Oct. 24.
Caller on Enterprise Road/Highway 14A said there are two dogs, black and white, running along the side of the highway, 7:14 p.m., Oct. 24.
Caller on County Road 2AC said they are missing items from their residence. Deputy provided assistance, 10:23 p.m., Oct. 25.
Caller on County Road 1AB said their friend was threatened over Facebook. Deputy provided assistance, 11:32 a.m., Oct. 25.
Caller on Road 9 1/2 said somebody has been stealing fuel from equipment throughout the night but unsure of who is doing so, 12:41 p.m., Oct. 25.
Caller on Trotter Road said their irrigation valve and flow meter are damaged, 12:40 p.m., Oct. 26.
Caller on Sunburst Drive heard gunshots yesterday and found two bullet holes on the side of the garage, 3:14 p.m., Oct. 26.
Caller on WYO 294 said there was theft of boards in the last couple of days, 4:05 p.m., Oct. 26.
Caller on Milepost 7 of Highway 290 said there is a calf in the road, 3:31 p.m., Oct. 27.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Michael Hothan, 36, warrant, Oct. 25.
Austin Todd, 24, DUI, Oct. 26.
Robert M. Jones, 25, DUI, failure to maintain lane and failure to signal, Oct. 28.
Ryan J. Merenda, 24, warrant, Oct. 28.
Perry J. Sizemore, 64, possession of controlled substance and obscured plate, Oct. 28.
Scott A. Frendenrich, 38, DUI, failure to signal, Oct. 29.
Cody D. Fryar, 25, DUI, failure to maintain single lane, DWUS, Oct. 30.
Robert A. Jackson, 68, DUI, Oct. 31.
Disturbance
Caller on Steadman Street said her dog has been barking for approximately 20 minutes, so she thinks someone is around her house. Officer provided assistance, 1:52 a.m., Oct. 25.
Caller on 11th Street says there is a barking dog. Officer provided assistance, 9:20 a.m. Oct. 26.
A disturbance occurred on Stampede Avenue 30 minutes ago with a male subject banging on the door of the residence, yelling the caller’s name. Officer provided assistance, 9:48 p.m., Oct. 26.
Caller on 19th Street said their upstairs neighbors are loud, not fighting, but sounds like they’re moving furniture, 11:19 p.m., Oct. 28.
Caller on West Avenue reporting noisy animal, three dogs are barking in yard. Officer provided assistance, 10:23 p.m. Oct. 28.
Caller on Meadow Lane Avenue says five to seven high school aged boys are knocking on every ones doors and running away. Officer unable to locate, 10:46 p.m. Oct. 29.
Caller on Road 2AB says he heard a gunshot from around the location. Officer unable to locate, 9:13 p.m. Oct. 31.
Traffic
REDDI report on 10th Street. Champagne Chevy Malibu license unknown, not maintaining lane and varying speed. Gone upon officer’s arrival, 2:26 p.m. Oct. 26.
Motor vehicle crash on Rumsey Avenue. An officer was called personally by caller and said her white SUV was side swiped in the area. Subject who hit vehicle parked and went into an unknown location. Officer provided assistance 2:58 p.m. Oct. 27.
Caller on 13th Street said their vehicle was struck overnight, no suspects, 2:45 p.m. Oct. 28.
Hit and run reported on Big Horn Avenue, officer provided assistance, 4:31 p.m. Oct. 28.
Motor vehicle crash reported on 31st Street small scratch on vehicle. Officer provided assistance, 4:39 p.m. Oct. 28.
REDDI Report on 17th Street male leaving intoxicated in a blue GMC pickup. Officer made an arrest, 4:01 p.m. Oct. 31.
REDDI report on Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street red Toyota Corolla, vehicle turning into Bomgaars parking lot. Officer unable to locate, 10:27 p.m. Oct. 31.
Other
Caller on River View Drive said a window is broken out of a Bobcat tractor, 9:34 a.m., Oct. 25.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue said employee is being harassed and would like the male trespassed. Officer provided assistance, 11:35 a.m., Oct. 25.
Caller on Gulch Street said her friend is overdue from a trip and reported the person as lost, 3:52 p.m., Oct. 25.
Caller on Stampede Avenue says they delivered a package to the address and do not appear anyone is home. The door is slightly open, no vehicles at residence and there is a dog inside. Officer provided assistance, 4:39 p.m. Oct. 25.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue says that her neighbor’s door was open. She shut it, but the resident is an elderly woman, the caller would like a welfare check to make sure everything is okay. Officer provided assistance, 12:43 a.m. Oct. 26.
Caller on Spirit Mountain Drive believes father’s home has had items taken. No signs of forced entry, cousins have keys to address as well as a cleaning lady. Officer provided assistance, 12:20 p.m. Oct. 26.
Caller on Spruce Drive says there is a bicycle that has been left in the parking lot for over a week now that no one has touched. Officer provided assistance, 8:46 a.m. Oct. 27.
Caller reporting harassment on US 14-16-20 W said there is ongoing issues with an employee, occurring at the ski mountain, all employees are currently at the main office in Cody. Officer provided assistance, 9:10 a.m. Oct. 28.
Caller on River View Drive is receiving threatening texts, officer unable to assist, 3:42 p.m. Oct. 28.
Caller on Rumsey Avenue said that at approximately 11:15 a.m. that there was three suspicious males in the alley when caller went to take the trash out. Nothing was said, no weapons seen, just made the caller uncomfortable. Officer provided assistance, 7:19 p.m. Oct. 28.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue says the neighbor was telling him and his girlfriend that she will put them six feet under or that they can go kill themselves. Officer provided assistance, 12:04 a.m. Oct. 29.
Caller on Depot Drive says someone is tearing up his property. Officer provided assistance, 11:35 a.m. Oct. 30.
Caller on 14th Street says male in Cody not paying for building services in Utah. Was explained jurisdiction and civil but would still like to speak with an officer. Officer provided assistance, 10:08 a.m. Oct.
Caller who owns a home health services business in Cody is requesting a welfare check on a female that they were contacted by ten days ago for services for a leg wound. Caller was unable to assist at the time and now cannot get a hold of her. Officer provided assistance, 2:29 p.m. Oct. 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.